Crystal Palace v Wolverhampton Wanderers

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

New Wolves loanee Willian Jose scored six goals in 22 appearances for Spanish side Real Sociedad over the first half of the season

TEAM NEWS

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson has confirmed that new signing Jean-Philippe Mateta is available to make his debut on Saturday.

James Tomkins is a fitness doubt, while Jeffrey Schlupp, Mamadou Sakho and Nathan Ferguson remain sidelined.

New Wolves signing Willian Jose made his debut as a substitute in midweek and could be set for a larger role.

Full-back Rayan Ait-Nouri is being assessed after being substituted at half-time at Chelsea on Wednesday.

Raul Jimenez, Jonny and Marcal remains long-term absentees.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Between them, Crystal Palace and Wolves have only won one of their past 14 league games, but I don't think either of them have to worry about being dragged into the relegation scrap.

These two sides have identical records this season and are next to each other in the table in 13th and 14th place.

I don't think there will be much between them on the pitch, either - Wolves edged it in when they met at Molineux in the FA Cup at the start of January but this time I'm going for a draw.

Prediction: 1-1

Lawro's full predictions v Lewis Evans from post-punk band Black Country, New Road

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

This is the third meeting this season, with Wolves winning the reverse fixture and this month's FA Cup third-round tie.

Wolves are looking to complete a first top-flight double over Crystal Palace since 1971-72.

Palace have gone five hours and 14 minutes without scoring against Wolves.

Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace have only won once in their past nine Premier League games, drawing four and losing four.

The Eagles have conceded at least three times in each of their past four league defeats.

A third of the goals let in by Palace have been scored in the final 15 minutes of their matches - 12 of 36 in total.

The 36 league goals they have conceded is the second most in the division, behind West Brom.

Palace have scored 24 goals after 20 games, their second highest tally at this stage since they were promoted in 2013.

Sixteen of their 23 points have come against sides currently in the bottom half of the table.

Wilfried Zaha has scored nine goals in 17 league appearances this season. He is one goal away from matching his best Premier League total, set in 2018-19.

Wolverhampton Wanderers

Wolves are winless in seven league games, drawing three times and losing four. It matches their longest run without a victory under Nuno Espirito Santo.

They are without an away victory in five matches and have drawn their past two.

They have taken just six points from their past eight fixtures, the same as Palace.

They have opened the scoring only once in their last 13 Premier League fixtures.

Their midweek goalless draw at Chelsea ended a 12-match run without a clean sheet.

They have claimed 24 points from 14 league visits to London since promotion in 2018, losing just twice.