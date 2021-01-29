Premier League
West BromWest Bromwich Albion15:00FulhamFulham
Venue: The Hawthorns

West Bromwich Albion v Fulham

Winger Grady Diangana
Winger Grady Diangana joined West Brom from West Ham ahead of this season

TEAM NEWS

West Bromwich Albion winger Grady Diangana is back in training following a hamstring injury and could feature for the first time since 2 January.

Conor Townsend is in contention to make a first appearance since November after recovering from a knee injury.

Fulham full-back Antonee Robinson serves the second game of a three-match suspension.

Terence Kongolo and Tom Cairney remain out with respective thigh and knee injuries.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Fulham have not won since the end of November but their improvement has been evident - this could be the win they have been waiting for.

Prediction: 1-2

Lawro's full predictions v Lewis Evans from post-punk band Black Country, New Road

Fulham striker Aleksandar Mitrovic has failed to score in his last 16 appearances in all competitions

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

  • West Brom are winless in 10 league matches against Fulham.
  • However, the Baggies have lost only one of their past nine home games against Fulham (W3, D5).
  • Fulham's 2-1 triumph in 2013 is the only away victory in all 17 Premier League meetings.

West Bromwich Albion

  • West Brom have 11 points after 20 matches. The only Premier League team to have 11 or fewer points at this stage and still avoid relegation was Albion themselves in 2004-05.
  • They have won only two of their 20 league games this season (D5, L13).
  • Albion have lost five straight top-flight home matches by an aggregate score of 22-1.
  • The 22 league goals conceded since Sam Allardyce's first game in charge on 20 December is 10 more than any other side during that period.
  • They have let in 29 goals in 10 Premier League home matches this campaign. Only Aston Villa, who let in 31 in 1935-36, have conceded more in their opening 10 home fixtures of a top-flight season.
  • Allardyce has won six of his past seven home Premier League meetings with Fulham, drawing the other game.

Fulham

  • Fulham have won just two of their 19 Premier League matches, and none of the last nine.
  • That nine-game winless run is the current joint-longest in the division, along with Newcastle.
  • Fulham can keep consecutive Premier League away clean sheets for the first time since August 2013.
  • They have scored only four goals in their past nine league fixtures.
  • Fulham are unbeaten in all five games versus bottom-five teams. They have drawn four and beat West Brom in the reverse fixture.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City19125236132341
2Man Utd20124437271040
3Leicester20123536221439
4Liverpool20107340231737
5West Ham2010553024635
6Tottenham1996434201433
7Everton1810352922733
8Chelsea2086633231030
9Arsenal209382620630
10Aston Villa1892733211229
11Southampton198562724329
12Leeds198293235-326
13Wolves206592129-823
14Crystal Palace206592436-1223
15Burnley196491324-1122
16Newcastle2054111934-1519
17Brighton203982229-718
18Fulham1927101527-1213
19West Brom2025131548-3311
20Sheff Utd2022161233-218
View full Premier League table

