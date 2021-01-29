Arsenal v Manchester United

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

On-loan midfielder Martin Odegaard could make his Arsenal debut

TEAM NEWS

New signing Martin Odegaard could make his Arsenal debut, having joined on loan from Real Madrid.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has returned from spending time with his ill mother but it is unclear whether he will be available.

Manchester United's Eric Bailly is a doubt with the minor injury which caused him to miss Wednesday's defeat by Sheffield United.

Victor Lindelof should be fit to return despite a long-standing back problem.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

I am looking forward to seeing how new signing Martin Odegaard slots into the Arsenal midfield, because he is arriving at a good moment.

They have been playing really well of late, ignoring their FA Cup defeat at Southampton last weekend when Mikel Arteta picked a weakened team.

Manchester United were poor in their defeat against Sheffield United on Wednesday, and we have seen that sort of home performance from them too often this season.

Away from home they have been much better, but the Gunners beat them at Old Trafford in November and I have a feeling they will take the three points at Emirates Stadium too.

Prediction: 2-1

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Arsenal are undefeated in the past four Premier League meetings, winning three, drawing one and keeping three clean sheets.

United could lose three consecutive top-flight away games against the Gunners for the first time since 1991.

Arsenal

Arsenal have won five of their past six Premier League games, drawing the other.

The Gunners have scored 14 goals in those matches, two more than in their opening 14 fixtures.

They have kept a clean sheet in three successive home games in all competitions, as many as in their previous 19 at Emirates Stadium.

Willian could become the first Brazilian to make 250 Premier League appearances.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has scored in four of his past five appearances against Manchester United.

Mikel Arteta is looking to become the first Arsenal manager to win his first three league matches against United.

Manchester United

United have equalled their club record of 17 league away games without defeat, winning 13 and drawing four.

They have come from behind to win seven Premier League matches this season - all of them away.

Six of Marcus Rashford's seven Premier League goals this season have been scored away from home.

Rashford scored twice on his Premier League debut against Arsenal in February 2016 but is without a goal in his subsequent 10 appearances against them.

Bruno Fernandes has gone four league appearances without a goal or assist, his worst spell since joining United.