Chelsea v Burnley

New Chelsea head coach Thomas Tuchel drew 0-0 with Wolves in his first match in charge on Wednesday

TEAM NEWS

Chelsea are monitoring the fitness of N'Golo Kante, who has returned to training following four weeks out with a hamstring injury.

New head coach Thomas Tuchel has reported no fresh injuries.

Burnley pair Charlie Taylor and Ashley Barnes have returned to training but manager Sean Dyche was sceptical about their involvement on Sunday.

Midfielder Josh Brownhill was substituted against Aston Villa and is as a fitness doubt.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

I wonder if new Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has come up against a team who play quite like Burnley before? I doubt it.

The Clarets are doing well and will be full of confidence after beating Liverpool and Aston Villa in their past two league games to give themselves a bit of breathing space above the bottom three.

By the way things looked during Wednesday's draw with Wolves, Tuchel has made improving the Blues' defence his priority. If they can get that right again here, I think he can get his first win under his belt.

Prediction: 2-1

Lawro's full predictions v Lewis Evans from post-punk band Black Country, New Road

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Burnley's solitary victory in 13 Premier League meetings was 3-2 at Stamford Bridge in August 2017 (D3, L9).

Chelsea have scored 16 goals in the past six encounters.

Chelsea

Chelsea have won just two of their past nine league matches, drawing twice and losing five times.

They have only managed three league victories in eight games at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues could go three successive league matches without a goal for the first time since December 2015.

Chelsea have kept 14 clean sheets in 30 games in all competitions.

Christian Pulisic scored seven goals in 55 appearances for Borussia Dortmund under Thomas Tuchel.

Timo Werner has gone 11 Premier League games without a goal.

Burnley