Leicester City v Leeds United

TEAM NEWS
Leeds defender Diego Llorente could be out for up to a month after injuring his hamstring during the midweek win over Newcastle.
Robin Koch, Gaetano Berardi and Adam Forshaw remain sidelined.
Leicester's Wilfred Ndidi misses out with a hamstring injury incurred against Everton in midweek but Jonny Evans, who went off in that game with an eye problem, should be fit.
Top scorer Jamie Vardy continues to recuperate after hernia surgery.
LAWRO'S PREDICTION
Leicester completely dismantled Leeds when they met at Elland Road in November but the difference this time is that Foxes striker Jamie Vardy is out injured.
Vardy was instrumental in the Foxes' first two goals that day, and scored their third one himself. Without him, it should be a lot closer.
Leeds got a badly needed win over Newcastle in midweek to get back on track after three straight defeats, and they are a dangerous side when their tails are up.
Prediction: 1-2
Lawro's full predictions v Lewis Evans from post-punk band Black Country, New Road
MATCH FACTS
Head-to-head
- Leicester are unbeaten in the past five meetings in all competitions, winning the last three.
- The Foxes are looking to record a league double over Leeds for the first time since the 2004-05 campaign, when the sides were in the Championship.
- Leeds United have won only two of their last 16 matches against Leicester City in all competitions (D6, L8).
Leicester City
- Leicester are nine matches unbeaten in all competitions.
- Seven of those games have come in the Premier League - only leaders Manchester City are on a longer unbeaten top-flight run.
- Brendan Rodgers' side have won each of the past 11 league matches in which they scored the opening goal, including all 10 this season.
- Leicester have scored eight penalties, more than any other side in the Premier League this season.
- Harvey Barnes has been involved in five goals in his six most recent league appearances, scoring three and setting up two.
Leeds United
- Leeds have won three of their past five league games, losing the other two.
- The Whites have conceded 35 league goals in 19 matches this season, having let in 35 goals in total in 46 Championship fixtures in 2019-20.
- They have won eight matches at the season's halfway stage, the same number they won in the whole of their previous top-flight campaign in 2003-04.
- Leeds have conceded six penalty goals in this season's Premier League; no other side has conceded more.
- Patrick Bamford is Leeds' top scorer with 10 league goals but he has gone four top-flight appearances without adding to his total. Seven of his 10 goals have come in away games.