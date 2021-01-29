Leicester City v Leeds United

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Diego Llorente injured his hamstring on his first start for Leeds in midweek

TEAM NEWS

Leeds defender Diego Llorente could be out for up to a month after injuring his hamstring during the midweek win over Newcastle.

Robin Koch, Gaetano Berardi and Adam Forshaw remain sidelined.

Leicester's Wilfred Ndidi misses out with a hamstring injury incurred against Everton in midweek but Jonny Evans, who went off in that game with an eye problem, should be fit.

Top scorer Jamie Vardy continues to recuperate after hernia surgery.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Leicester completely dismantled Leeds when they met at Elland Road in November but the difference this time is that Foxes striker Jamie Vardy is out injured.

Vardy was instrumental in the Foxes' first two goals that day, and scored their third one himself. Without him, it should be a lot closer.

Leeds got a badly needed win over Newcastle in midweek to get back on track after three straight defeats, and they are a dangerous side when their tails are up.

Prediction: 1-2

Lawro's full predictions v Lewis Evans from post-punk band Black Country, New Road

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Leicester are unbeaten in the past five meetings in all competitions, winning the last three.

The Foxes are looking to record a league double over Leeds for the first time since the 2004-05 campaign, when the sides were in the Championship.

Leeds United have won only two of their last 16 matches against Leicester City in all competitions (D6, L8).

Leicester City

Leicester are nine matches unbeaten in all competitions.

Seven of those games have come in the Premier League - only leaders Manchester City are on a longer unbeaten top-flight run.

Brendan Rodgers' side have won each of the past 11 league matches in which they scored the opening goal, including all 10 this season.

Leicester have scored eight penalties, more than any other side in the Premier League this season.

Harvey Barnes has been involved in five goals in his six most recent league appearances, scoring three and setting up two.

Leeds United