West Ham United v Liverpool

The severity of Joel Matip's ankle injury will be determined by a scan

TEAM NEWS

West Ham manager David Moyes has reported no fresh injury concerns ahead of Sunday's game with Liverpool.

Jessie Lingard's loan move from Manchester United is not expected to have been finalised in time for him to be involved.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is hopeful that the ankle injury suffered by Joel Matip against Spurs on Thursday is not serious but the player is awaiting a scan.

Fabinho remains unavailable.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

I know Liverpool went out of the FA Cup against Manchester United last weekend but I saw some signs of improvement from them, especially in attack, and there was more of the same in Thursday's win over Tottenham.

This is a tough test for Jurgen Klopp's side, but it is the sort of game they will win if they maintain their current form.

Prediction: 1-2

Lawro's full predictions v Lewis Evans from post-punk band Black Country, New Road

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

West Ham have gone nine Premier League games without a win against Liverpool (D2, L7). It's their worst run in this fixture since a 10-match streak between September 2000 and January 2007.

The Hammers' most recent victory against the Reds came in an FA Cup fourth-round replay at Upton Park in February 2016.

Liverpool are unbeaten in all four of their visits to London Stadium (W3, D1).

West Ham United

The Hammers have won their opening six competitive games in a calendar year for the first time in their history.

West Ham can equal the club record of five successive Premier League victories, which was last achieved 15 years ago.

They have already matched last season's total of 10 league wins. The past eight of those have all been by a one-goal margin.

West Ham's tally of 35 points is their highest after 20 games of a top-flight season since 1985-86, when they finished third.

Tomas Soucek's seven Premier League goals have been worth 10 points to West Ham this season.

David Moyes is winless in his six Premier League fixtures against Jurgen Klopp, only avoiding defeat in Sunderland's 2-2 home draw in January 2017.

