Kevin de Bruyne: Manchester City midfielder out for four to six weeks

Kevin de Bruyne
De Bruyne has scored three times and completed 15 assists in 23 games for Manchester City this season

Manchester City midfielder Kevin de Bruyne will be sidelined for between four to six weeks with a hamstring injury, says manager Pep Guardiola.

The Belgium playmaker, 29, suffered the injury during Wednesday's 2-0 Premier League win against Aston Villa.

His absence will start with Saturday's FA Cup fourth-round tie at Cheltenham.

De Bruyne could miss up to 10 matches, including the Champions League last-16 first-leg tie with Borussia Monchengladbach on 24 February.

"The doctor said after reviewing the scan Kevin will be out for four to six weeks. It's a big blow, but we have to move forward," said Guardiola.

"I'm not saying anything that anyone doesn't know - it is unfortunate for him and for us and we have to find a solution because everyone in their own life is struggling in the situation we are living in and we have to adapt."

City are unbeaten in 16 games in all competitions, including wins in all their past nine matches, and are second in the Premier League, two points behind Manchester United, but with a game in hand.

As well as the FA Cup tie at League One Cheltenham Town, De Bruyne will also miss Premier League matches against West Brom, Sheffield United and Burnley as well as games against fellow title contenders Liverpool on 7 February at Anfield and Tottenham at home six days later.

He could also be absent for the home league game against Arsenal, the Champions league tie against Monchengladbach and the Premier League encounter with West Ham. City are then scheduled to play a derby game against Manchester United on 6 March.

Guardiola said his players are having to play too many matches and are picking up injuries as a result.

"To demand they are fit for 11 months, playing every three days, is impossible," said the Spaniard.

"With this amount of competitions, the body says 'it's enough'. The players don't want to get injured but it's no secret.

"When we demand five substitutions, it's for this reason. Why can we do it in the FA Cup but not the others? I'm not just saying it because it's Kevin, it's too many games and competitions and in the end the players suffer."

  • Man Utd fan here

    What a pity. Such a top quality player, hope he recovers quickly. The league will be poorer without him.

    • Butternut Chicken replied:
      Agreed. KDB is a class act.

  • The report says he sustained the injury during a 4-0 win against Villa. Did they award Man City an extra two goals after full time?

    • tony replied:
      Classic sports reporting???????

  • Best player in EPL, will be a big miss for City. Not a City fan

  • I noticed in the Man City game Grealish has added a new aspect to his diving game. He managed to get two Man City players taken off injured.

    • andrew replied:
      What an idiotic comment

  • How disappointing, loved watching him play. You never want to see the best players get injured regardless of who you support

    • Dys replied:
      Totally agree. LFC here but KDB is pure magic.

  • No mention of Grealish's horrible tackle now or post match !! or the ones on Stones and Walker

    • andrew replied:
      😂

  • Hands up who's checked their fixture schedule to see if their teams won't have to face KDB then?!....

    • Boxing Kangaroo replied:
      hahaha, first thing i did before even finishing the article!

  • City have proved on many occasions they're not a One Man Team.

    • Bob replied:
      Have they though? Last year the excuse for why they were smashed was LaPorte, earlier this season the reason was Aguero. So you are fake news

  • A nice rest for the big man. He can return refreshed and lead us to a 3rd title in 4 years

    • maineroad8 replied:
      Seriously? You have fans from all clubs wishing him well in a spirit of fair play... Then you post that egocentric pap.

  • That snidey little toe rag Grealish did him, just like he did Walker in the first half and then attempted to do Stones to complete his hat trick. Doubt Pep will throw is toys out of the pram like Smith did because he doesn’t understand the offside rules.

    • andrew replied:
      Ben thatcher anyone?!

  • As a neutral, that's a great shame as this season title contest is excellent. Still think Man City have the depth in the squad to do it.

  • The report says he got the injury during a 4 -0 victory against Villa. It was 2 - 0
    Classic BBC sport

    • Shenmue replied:
      On motd they had the final score as 1-0 as well

  • Grealish injured both Walker and KDB, scrapped with Jesus and shoved Stones to the floor late on, but somehow avoided a yellow card which would see him suspended for the Newcastle game.

    • pmcallister replied:
      petty

  • It's a blow. But they have a winnable run of games in that time, and it's not like they don't have top replacements (Mahrez, Bernardo, Foden, Torres)

    • Celts replied:
      Ok, I don't know why I keep seeing people say Man City have such an easy run of games coming up. The play 4 of the 'big 6' in the next 6 weeks......

  • Just when you think this season cannot get any crazier, where plenty of people now have Man City as title favourites. Another twist in the tail. Speedy recovery, KDB.

  • KDB best player in EPL by a country mile. Good luck with recovery and come back strong. From a Man United fan.

    • PGB MCFC ADDICT replied:
      Well said , he will be a big miss , but think it is Utd's title to loose now though may the best team win it !

  • Well that’s good news for United!

    • Kevin replied:
      United now favourites to win, let’s see if they can do it and not choke!

  • What an odd story to have a HYS on. The BBC clearly love reading the arguments on here.

    • city blue replied:
      Best player in the country’s best team - not that odd ...

  • Crikey, they got 2 extra goals by the looks of things as well as his injury!

  • Just got to roll with it....A big blow but what can you do.

    • Joe King replied:
      Wait until el maestro is back

