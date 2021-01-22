Last updated on .From the section FA Cup

Scott Parker says he is prioritising the Premier League this season

FA Cup fourth round Dates: 22-25 January Coverage: Manchester United v Liverpool (17:00 GMT) live on BBC One on Sunday 24 January; plus five more games across the BBC.

Fulham boss Scott Parker says squad management is key as his side prepare to host Burnley at Craven Cottage in the FA Cup fourth round on Sunday.

Burnley head into the fixture on the back of a famous victory at Liverpool.

Parker says his main aim this season is keeping Fulham in the Premier League and sees the FA Cup as a chance to "freshen some things up".

"Look, it's a concern, especially what we've come out of - we've come out of a tough time," said Parker.

"Only 10 days ago where half the squad was down with Covid and then when they came back there was a game straight away and you're having to put players in positions with hardly any work.

"At this present moment in time we're in a good place with the work that we've done previous to this and our training during the week, we're OK."

Following Sunday's FA Cup tie, Fulham visit Brighton in a crucial Premier League game on Wednesday.

"This weekend gives me an opportunity to maybe freshen up some things, give some game time to players who have not had those opportunities, while resting some others as well ahead of a busy period that we're coming into," added Parker.

'We can offer more in attack'

Neither side has reached the fifth round since 2016-17, but whoever progresses this time will face Bournemouth or Crawley at that stage.

Following their 1-0 victory at Anfield, Burnley boss Sean Dyche says his side can improve in attack.

He has backed starting duo Chris Wood and Ashley Barnes to score more goals but also believes Jay Rodriguez and Matej Vydra can help aid their cause.

"I still think we can offer more in the attacking third," he said.

"We spoke to the strikers the other day; they've not been firing and there's been a few question marks, but I believe in the strikers - there are four by the way.

"I stuck with the two who historically have done well for us and I think they have both got goals in them, but I think the other two have as well."

Match stats

After winning their first FA Cup meeting with Burnley back in January 1912, Fulham have been eliminated from each their subsequent five ties with the Clarets, most recently in February 2003.

Burnley have won just one of their last 11 away games against Fulham (D2 L8), winning 3-2 in a Championship fixture in March 2016.

Burnley have only won one of their last 10 FA Cup ties against Premier League opponents, beating Sunderland 2-0 in January 2017.

Both sides have reached the FA Cup fifth round in just one of the last nine seasons, doing so in the 2016-17 campaign.