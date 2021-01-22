Everton v Sheffield Wednesday

Last updated on .From the section FA Cup

Dominic Calvert-Lewin has scored 14 goals in all competitions for Everton this season

FA Cup fourth round Dates: 22-25 January Coverage: Manchester United v Liverpool (17:00 GMT) live on BBC One on Sunday 24 January; plus five more games across the BBC.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin will return for Everton's FA Cup fourth-round tie against Sheffield Wednesday at Goodison Park on Sunday (20:00 GMT).

The England forward has missed the Blues last two matches with a hamstring injury.

Championship strugglers Sheffield Wednesday could hand a debut to winger Andre Green who recently joined the club after leaving Aston Villa.

On-loan forwards Jack Marriott and Izzy Brown are also available for the Owls.

The importance of the FA Cup

While Jean-Philippe Gbamin, Allan, Fabian Delph, Lucas Digne and Alex Iwobi all remain sidelined for the visit of Sheffield Wednesday, Calvert-Lewin's inclusion comes as a timely boost for manager Carlo Ancelotti.

The Italian has guided Everton to sixth in the Premier League and they have the advantage of games in hand on the clubs around them in the table.

But the FA Cup could represent a chance to end a long wait for silverware, with the club's last major trophy coming in the competition in 1995.

"The FA Cup for us is very important," Ancelotti said.

"I want to put out the best line-up as possible against Sheffield (Wednesday) because we want to move on this competition and I think Dominic [Calvert-Lewin] can start because he trained well."

Sheffield Wednesday have won their last three matches since caretaker boss Neil Thompson took charge following the dismissal of Tony Pulis.

However, the Owls come into the tie having not played since 9 January following consecutive postponements due to positive Covid-19 tests.

"We're chomping at the bit after the break we've had," Thompson said. "This is a diversion from the Championship and we want to continue our momentum.

"Going to Goodison Park is a great challenge for everyone. We will be there to enjoy it and play on the front foot. Nothing better than pitting your wits against the best teams."

Match stats