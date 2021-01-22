Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Casey Stoney was appointed manager of Manchester United in June 2018

Manchester United manager Casey Stoney says she has no intention of leading a Team GB team at the postponed Olympic Games in Tokyo this summer.

Former England manager Phil Neville was set to lead Team GB before he was appointed the new head coach of Inter Miami last week.

Stoney had been one of the favourites to be considered a candidate for the role, alongside Chelsea's Emma Hayes.

"[My concentration] is solely here [Manchester United]," she said.

"The summer is a big period for me as a manager to make sure I have done the recruitment I need and to make sure plans are in place for next season.

"Anyone who takes [the Team GB job], it would be a fantastic opportunity. I have been a captain at the Olympics and it is an incredible tournament and an amazing experience."

When pressed if that person would be herself, Stoney replied: "No".

Stoney captained Team GB as a player at the London Olympic Games in 2012, where they reached the quarter finals before being knocked out by Canada.