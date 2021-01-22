Wycombe Wanderers v Tottenham Hotspur

|FA Cup fourth round
|Dates: 22-25 January Coverage: Manchester United v Liverpool (17:00 GMT) live on BBC One on Sunday 24 January; plus five more games across the BBC.
Wycombe boss Gareth Ainsworth is "100% sure" he will have enough players fit to fulfil Monday's FA Cup fourth-round tie with Tottenham (19:45 GMT).
The Chairboys are hosting Spurs for the first time in a competitive fixture but have not played since 9 January because of positive Covid-19 tests.
"Tomorrow [Saturday] is the FA round of testing for us. We have to fulfil that," Ainsworth said.
"Out of 30 players I think I will have high-20s."
Championship club Wycombe almost knocked Spurs out of the FA Cup at the same stage in 2017, when as a League Two club they were leading 3-2 at White Hart Lane until the 89th minute.
However, late goals from Dele Alli and Son Heung-min rescued Tottenham.
"We were close that day, we didn't quite finish the job but there were some big hitters on the pitch at the end," Ainsworth added.
"I think it will be a really strong Tottenham team because Jose Mourinho is a winner, he wants to win trophies."
Tottenham manager Mourinho says he will take a strong squad of players to Adams Park but midfielder Giovani lo Celso will definitely miss the game as he continues to recover from a hamstring injury.
Full-backs Matt Doherty and Serge Aurier and midfielder Alli are also doubts with minor knocks.
Alli has been linked with a move away from Tottenham after losing his place in the side but Mourinho says his most recent omission at Sheffield United was related to an injury.
"It's not an injury that will keep him out for weeks and weeks like Gio [Lo Celso]," Mourinho said.
"But it is an injury that doesn't allow him to train fully with the team and like in the last couple of days, no chance for him even to train. So that's the situation for now."
Match stats
- This is just the second competitive meeting between Wycombe and Tottenham, with Spurs winning 4-3 in an FA Cup fourth round match in 2016-17.
- Tottenham have progressed from 20 of their last 21 FA Cup ties against sides from a lower division, losing the other against Leeds at this stage in 2012-13.
- Wycombe have lost seven of their eight FA Cup ties against top-flight opponents, winning 2-1 at Leicester in 2000-01 en route to the semi-final.
- Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho last faced Wycombe in the semi-final of the 2006-07 League Cup with Chelsea, drawing 1-1 away before winning 4-0 at home en route to winning the trophy.
- Lucas Moura has been involved in nine goals in 11 FA Cup starts (4 goals, 5 assists), more than any other Spurs player since his debut in the competition in February 2018.