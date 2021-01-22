Jokull Andresson: Morecambe sign Reading goalkeeper on emergency loan
Last updated on .From the section Morecambe
Morecambe have signed Reading's Iceland youth international goalkeeper Jokull Andresson on an emergency loan.
The 19-year-old's seven-day deal comes after injury to first-choice Mark Halstead and Jake Turner returned to Newcastle after his loan spell.
Andresson had a similar week-to-week spell at Exeter City in October, playing nine times for the Grecians - including the 2-2 with Morecambe.
He has yet to make his first-team debut for Reading.
