Last updated on .From the section MK Dons

Harry Darling has made 73 appearances in his four and half years with Cambridge United

Milton Keynes Dons have signed Harry Darling from League Two leaders Cambridge for an undisclosed fee.

The 21-year-old defender has penned an undisclosed-length contract to become the Dons' fourth January signing.

He follows the arrival of fellow defender Warren O'Hora from Brighton and the loan signings of Manchester United full-back Ethan Laird and Chelsea striker Charlie Brown.

Dons are currently 15th in League One, seven points clear of danger.

Their next game is at home to Charlton Athletic next Tuesday, when boss Russell Martin will serve a one-match ban.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.