Ethan Walker (right) made five appearances for Carlisle before suffering a shoulder injury in October

Carlisle United have re-signed Preston striker Ethan Walker on loan until the end of the season.

Walker, 18, spent the first half of the season with the League Two side.

However, a shoulder injury picked up in October ruled him out for three months and Preston recalled him earlier this month.

"I'm delighted we had an opportunity to bring Ethan back. He did really well when he first came on loan," boss Chris Beech told the club website. external-link

