'League form doesn't matter in Cup'

Scottish League Cup semi-final: Livingston v St Mirren Venue: Hampden Park, Glasgow Date: Sunday, 24 January Time: 16:00 GMT Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland and follow live text updates on the BBC Sport website and app

Manager Jim Goodwin says St Mirren can take inspiration from the side he captained to League Cup glory for Sunday's semi-final with Livingston.

In 2013, Goodwin helped the Paisley club stun Celtic in the semi-final then see off Hearts to lift the trophy.

While St Mirren have not won in four games, Livingston's 10-match unbeaten run features eight straight victories.

"They might be favourites in a lot of people's eyes, but I've been here before," Goodwin said.

"I went into this game eight years ago off the back of a 4-1 league defeat to Ross County and we managed to knock Celtic out, so league form doesn't matter. It's a one-off game and the team that ultimately plays to the level they are capable of is the one who goes through."

Goodwin admits Livingston are alongside runaway Scottish Premiership leaders Rangers as the country's form team.

However, St Mirren have won both this season's league meetings 1-0 and Goodwin is confident his men can halt Livingston's momentum just as they ended Rangers' hopes in the last round.

"We have to have the mindset that this is our year - and we do," he added. "We believe we're capable of going all the way, but as will Hibs, St Johnstone and Livingston. There's not a great deal between the teams that are left.

"Having played in a game of this importance myself eight years ago, I know we would have brought 15,000 to 20,000 fans with us, but unfortunately the fans aren't going to experience that. But the players don't need me to remind them how big it is and what's at stake."