Chelsea v Tottenham Hotspur

First Half begins.
Line-ups
Chelsea Women
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 30Berger
- 18Mjelde
- 4Bright
- 16Eriksson
- 25Andersson
- 8Leupolz
- 10Ji
- 11Reiten
- 14Kirby
- 23Harder
- 20Kerr
Substitutes
- 3Blundell
- 5Ingle
- 9England
- 17Fleming
- 24Spence
- 28Telford
- 29Fox
- 33Beever-Jones
Tottenham Women
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Mikalsen
- 29Neville
- 20McManus
- 3Zadorsky
- 5Harrop
- 18Kennedy
- 12Percival
- 7Davison
- 16Graham
- 14Addison
- 17Ngunga
Substitutes
- 4Green
- 6Filbey
- 9Dean
- 11Cho
- 19Quinn
- 23Ayane
- 32Martin
- 35Morgan
- Referee:
- Sarah Garratt
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home91%
- Away9%
- Shots
- Home0
- Away0
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away0
- Corners
- Home0
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home0
- Away0
Live Text
Kick Off
Post update
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Match report to follow.