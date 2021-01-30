The FA Women's Super League
Chelsea WomenChelsea Women0Tottenham WomenTottenham Hotspur Women0

Chelsea v Tottenham Hotspur

Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Line-ups

Chelsea Women

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 30Berger
  • 18Mjelde
  • 4Bright
  • 16Eriksson
  • 25Andersson
  • 8Leupolz
  • 10Ji
  • 11Reiten
  • 14Kirby
  • 23Harder
  • 20Kerr

Substitutes

  • 3Blundell
  • 5Ingle
  • 9England
  • 17Fleming
  • 24Spence
  • 28Telford
  • 29Fox
  • 33Beever-Jones

Tottenham Women

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Mikalsen
  • 29Neville
  • 20McManus
  • 3Zadorsky
  • 5Harrop
  • 18Kennedy
  • 12Percival
  • 7Davison
  • 16Graham
  • 14Addison
  • 17Ngunga

Substitutes

  • 4Green
  • 6Filbey
  • 9Dean
  • 11Cho
  • 19Quinn
  • 23Ayane
  • 32Martin
  • 35Morgan
Referee:
Sarah Garratt

Match Stats

Home TeamChelsea WomenAway TeamTottenham Women
Possession
Home91%
Away9%
Shots
Home0
Away0
Shots on Target
Home0
Away0
Corners
Home0
Away0
Fouls
Home0
Away0

Live Text

  1. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  2. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chelsea Women129303462830
2Man Utd Women1292130111929
3Man City Women1173137102724
4Arsenal Women117223993023
5Everton Women105232115617
6Reading Women133641623-715
7Tottenham Women113441318-513
8B'ham City Women10316915-610
9Brighton Women13238829-219
10West Ham Women102171324-117
11Aston Villa Women112181030-207
12Bristol City Women12129949-405
View full The FA Women's Super League table

