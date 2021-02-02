Last updated on .From the section National League

Tuesday's National League game between FC Halifax and Hartlepool has been postponed because of heavy snow and freezing temperatures.

The decision was taken with the pitch at The Shay still covered with snow.

It is the third time the game has been postponed - the pitch was frozen on 2 and 12 January, although the second time, the decision was only taken an hour before kick-off.

Another date for the fixture has yet to be confirmed.

Hartlepool are next in action on Saturday, with an away game against Dover Athletic, while Halifax travel to Barnet on Tuesday, 9 February.