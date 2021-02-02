FC Halifax Town v Hartlepool United postponed because of snow

Tuesday's National League game between FC Halifax and Hartlepool has been postponed because of heavy snow and freezing temperatures.

The decision was taken with the pitch at The Shay still covered with snow.

It is the third time the game has been postponed - the pitch was frozen on 2 and 12 January, although the second time, the decision was only taken an hour before kick-off.

Another date for the fixture has yet to be confirmed.

Hartlepool are next in action on Saturday, with an away game against Dover Athletic, while Halifax travel to Barnet on Tuesday, 9 February.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Tuesday 2nd February 2021

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Torquay20134340172343
2Hartlepool1910362720733
3Stockport1794429181131
4Sutton United1794428171131
5Notts County179352213930
6Maidenhead United179352825330
7Altrincham208662422230
8Halifax207673225727
9Wrexham188372319427
10Bromley177552821726
11Eastleigh177552620626
12Solihull Moors158162015525
13Chesterfield187383023724
14Boreham Wood176651914524
15Aldershot197392629-324
16Woking196582324-123
17Dag & Red186481623-722
18Wealdstone186392639-1321
19Yeovil175572529-420
20King's Lynn175392136-1518
21Weymouth1943122032-1215
22Dover1531111235-2310
23Barnet1723121342-299
View full National League table

