Carlisle United's League Two fixture against Leyton Orient on Tuesday has been postponed due to a frozen pitch at Brunton Park.
The game had already been moved forward to kick off at 12:30 GMT due to the cold weather conditions in the region.
Following an early pitch inspection, however, the match was called off with a new date to be confirmed.
In the National League, three fixtures due to take place on Tuesday have been called off due to the weather.
Barnet v FC Halifax Town, Sutton United v Woking and Weymouth v Boreham Wood were all called off after an inspection of conditions at the three grounds, with Dover v Maidenhead also postponed on Monday after heavy snow in Kent.
Yellow weather warnings are in place as cold weather and heavy snow plagues much of the UK.