Carlisle United have now had two fixtures called off in the past two weeks due to weather after their fixture at Newport was postponed due to rain at Rodney Parade on 26 January

Carlisle United's League Two fixture against Leyton Orient on Tuesday has been postponed due to a frozen pitch at Brunton Park.

The game had already been moved forward to kick off at 12:30 GMT due to the cold weather conditions in the region.

Following an early pitch inspection, however, the match was called off with a new date to be confirmed.

In the National League, three fixtures due to take place on Tuesday have been called off due to the weather.

Barnet v FC Halifax Town, Sutton United v Woking and Weymouth v Boreham Wood were all called off after an inspection of conditions at the three grounds, with Dover v Maidenhead also postponed on Monday after heavy snow in Kent.

Yellow weather warnings are in place as cold weather and heavy snow plagues much of the UK.