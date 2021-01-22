Last updated on .From the section Scottish

League 1 Falkirk's stadium is among the grounds currently idle amid the shutdown

The SPFL's bottom two tiers have submitted a "route to playing again" plan to the Scottish FA which includes the introduction of Covid-19 testing.

All football below Championship level was suspended 10 days ago until at least 2 February amid a rise in coronavirus cases.

The 20 League 1 and 2 clubs say their proposal "presents a way to restart and safely conclude" the season.

More than half of the truncated 27-game campaign has still to be played.

Players are not permitted to attend training during the shutdown, which also covers the Scottish Cup.

"We recognise that we need to do more if we want to restart and this proposal lays out what that might look like including the introduction of PCR testing," a spokesman for the clubs said in a statement.

"This document shows that, in coming together with common purpose, 20 clubs are committed to this process and hope that the SFA will treat this proposal with the consideration it deserves."