Filip Krovinovic scored three times for West Bromwich Albion in 2019-20, helping the Baggies to win promotion

Nottingham Forest have made their second loan signing of the January transfer window by bringing in Benfica midfielder Filip Krovinovic.

The 25-year-old Croatian began this season back on loan with West Bromwich Albion, with whom he spent the 2019-20 season, helping them win promotion.

But he has made just five Premier League starts for Albion this season.

And, like Fulham's Anthony Knockaert, he has opted for regular Championship football at the City Ground instead.

As with the Knockaert deal, he is now scheduled to be with Forest until the regular Championship campaign ends in late May.

Forest, who are currently 20th in the table, five points clear of trouble, have scored just 20 goals in 25 league games this season.

Boss Chris Hughton said: "We have found it difficult to get goals, so this is an area we've been looking to strengthen.

"Filip comes with good pedigree and a player we've been tracking for a while."

Forest, who allowed Zach Clough to leave to go to Wigan Athletic earlier on Friday, will not have Krovinovic eligible for Saturday's FA Cup tie with Swansea City but he would be free to make his debut next Saturday against Barnsley at the City Ground.

