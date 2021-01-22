Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers could look towards his former club, Celtic, for striker Jamie Vardy's long-term successor by making a move for 23-year-old French striker Osdonne Edouard. (Talksport) external-link

Jack Hendry looks poised to leave Celtic permanently as Oostende prepare to activate a clause in the 25-year-old centre-half's loan agreement, with the Glasgow club making £250,000 profit on the £1.5m they spent to prise him from Dundee in 2018. (Daily Mail, print edition)

Southampton manager Ralph Hassenhuttl has confirmed that Moi Elyounoussi will not be recalled from his loan with Celtic despite an injury crisis in the wide areas. (The National) external-link

Alfie Doughty has revealed why he snubbed pre-contract offers at Celtic and Rangers, the 21-year-old winger saying he joined Stoke City from Charlton Athletic for £650,000 because he believes he can help the Potters win promotion and realise his dream of playing in the Premier League. (Glasgow Evening Times) external-link

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard has refused to be drawn on potential moves for Bournemouth duo Jack Simpson, for whom an offer from Cardiff City has been accepted, and Nnamdi Ofoborh but admits the Ibrox club are "active" in the transfer market this month. (Daily Record) external-link

England midfielder Jack Wilshere, who had been linked with a move to Rangers, has revealed that Ibrox manager Steven Gerrard made no contact with him over any free transfer before he joined Bournemouth. (The National) external-link

Motherwell manager Graham Alexander admits that, despite a heart-to-heart with Declan Gallagher, he is not sure how long his captain will remain at the club with the 29-year-old's contract ending this summer, but he is certain the Scotland centre-half will give 100% to the side until he leaves Fir Park. (The Herald) external-link

West Ham United are planning to offer manager David Moyes a new contract at the end of the season. (The Guardian) external-link

Walsall have moved to fend off Hearts' interest in Elijah Adebayo by offering the 23-year-old striker a new contract beyond his current deal, which ends this summer, but the Scottish Championship club hope to strike a deal next week. (Edinburgh Evening News) external-link

Scottish Premiership clubs are demanding answers from the SPFL after insisting they have been short-changed by the Scottish government's cash rescue package, which means they have to apply for loans while club in lower leagues receive grants. (Scottish Sun, print edition)

Dundee United have asked supporters for a second cash injection to "assist recovery from the Covid-19 crisis". (The Courier) external-link

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard has defended his Premiership rivals over their Covid-19 protocols following criticism from his Celtic and Aberdeen counterparts, saying they have gone "above and beyond". (The Scotsman) external-link

St Johnstone midfielder Liam Craig is hoping to end a run of six cup semi-final defeats when his side take on Hibernian in the last four of the Scottish League Cup on Saturday. (The Herald) external-link

Scotland and Norwich City midfielder Kenny McLean has tested positive for Covid-19. (The Scotsman, print edition)

Former Aberdeen midfielder Frank Ross, who had come back from two injury-hit years, has suffered further injury heartache after rupturing his cruciate ligament while playing for Dutch side Go Ahead Eagles. (Press & Journal) external-link

Celtic centre-half Jack Hendry says his loan to Belgian club Oostende has saved his career and he is targeting a place in Scotland's Euro 2020 finals squad. (Scottish Sun) external-link