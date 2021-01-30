Last updated on .From the section League One

Saturday's League One match between Northampton Town and Wigan Athletic has been postponed because of a waterlogged pitch at PTS Academy Stadium.

A combination of overnight rain and snow left the playing surface "very wet" and the game was called off after a midday inspection.

"The problem we have is that the water table in the area is just so high," said Cobblers groundsman Paul Knowles.

No date has yet been given for the rearranged fixture.