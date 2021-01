Last updated on .From the section League One

Burton are bottom of League One, seven points from safety, with just 16 points from 24 games

Burton Albion's League One game against Blackpool on Saturday has been postponed following recent positive Covid-19 tests at the Brewers.

Burton told the English Football League they could not fulfil the fixture with players and staff having to isolate in keeping with government guidance.

In accordance with EFL regulations, the postponement will be the subject of an investigation.

No new date has yet been set for the rearranged fixture.