League One
SunderlandSunderland13:00GillinghamGillingham
Venue: Stadium of Light

Sunderland v Gillingham

Saturday 30th January 2021

  • BlackpoolBlackpoolPBurtonBurton AlbionP
    Match postponed - Other
  • WimbledonAFC Wimbledon15:00MK DonsMilton Keynes Dons
  • Bristol RoversBristol Rovers15:00RochdaleRochdale
  • CharltonCharlton Athletic15:00PortsmouthPortsmouth
  • CreweCrewe Alexandra15:00IpswichIpswich Town
  • HullHull City15:00SwindonSwindon Town
  • Lincoln CityLincoln City15:00DoncasterDoncaster Rovers
  • NorthamptonNorthampton Town15:00WiganWigan Athletic
  • Oxford UtdOxford United15:00FleetwoodFleetwood Town
  • PlymouthPlymouth Argyle15:00AccringtonAccrington Stanley
  • ShrewsburyShrewsbury Town15:00PeterboroughPeterborough United

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Lincoln City23153535191648
2Hull24143740221845
3Peterborough23134636211543
4Doncaster21133537211642
5Portsmouth23125637201741
6Charlton2511773832640
7Sunderland23109430171339
8Accrington2011362721636
9Crewe2510693432236
10Ipswich2211292624235
11Oxford Utd2210483630634
12Gillingham24103113030033
13Plymouth249693339-633
14Fleetwood248792922731
15Blackpool229492624231
16MK Dons2477102930-128
17Shrewsbury215972126-524
18Rochdale2458113847-923
19Bristol Rovers2265112233-1123
20Northampton2365122038-1823
21Wimbledon2457122643-1722
22Swindon2463153149-1821
23Wigan2356122443-1921
24Burton2437142951-2216
View full League One table

