Carlisle United v Exeter City

CarlisleCarlisle United13:00ExeterExeter City
Match report will appear here.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Cambridge
|25
|12
|6
|7
|38
|23
|15
|42
|2
|Forest Green
|24
|11
|8
|5
|31
|22
|9
|41
|3
|Morecambe
|24
|12
|5
|7
|33
|33
|0
|41
|4
|Cheltenham
|24
|11
|7
|6
|34
|23
|11
|40
|5
|Newport
|23
|11
|7
|5
|34
|25
|9
|40
|6
|Carlisle
|21
|12
|3
|6
|32
|20
|12
|39
|7
|Salford
|24
|10
|8
|6
|31
|19
|12
|38
|8
|Tranmere
|24
|11
|5
|8
|31
|30
|1
|38
|9
|Exeter
|23
|9
|9
|5
|44
|30
|14
|36
|10
|Leyton Orient
|24
|11
|3
|10
|34
|27
|7
|36
|11
|Walsall
|25
|8
|11
|6
|32
|33
|-1
|35
|12
|Crawley
|22
|9
|7
|6
|34
|28
|6
|34
|13
|Mansfield
|24
|7
|11
|6
|32
|30
|2
|32
|14
|Scunthorpe
|26
|10
|2
|14
|28
|34
|-6
|32
|15
|Oldham
|25
|9
|4
|12
|39
|45
|-6
|31
|16
|Colchester
|25
|7
|10
|8
|28
|34
|-6
|31
|17
|Port Vale
|26
|8
|5
|13
|34
|39
|-5
|29
|18
|Bradford
|23
|7
|7
|9
|23
|26
|-3
|28
|19
|Bolton
|24
|7
|7
|10
|28
|37
|-9
|28
|20
|Harrogate
|24
|7
|6
|11
|26
|31
|-5
|27
|21
|Barrow
|23
|5
|8
|10
|30
|32
|-2
|23
|22
|Stevenage
|23
|4
|10
|9
|17
|25
|-8
|22
|23
|Grimsby
|25
|5
|6
|14
|19
|43
|-24
|21
|24
|Southend
|25
|5
|5
|15
|16
|39
|-23
|20