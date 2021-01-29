Last updated on .From the section League Two

Rain and recent snowfall left the Banks's Stadium surface unplayable for Saturday's game

Walsall have postponed Saturday's League Two home game with Mansfield Town because of a waterlogged pitch at Banks's Stadium.

Recent heavy rainfall and cold weather have affected several games over the past week, with the playing surface deemed unplayable for this fixture.

Tenants Aston Villa played last week's Women's Super League game against Reading on a pitch covered in snow.

The Saddlers have yet to announce a new date for the rescheduled fixture.