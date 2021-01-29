Scottish Premiership
Dundee UtdDundee United15:00HibernianHibernian
Venue: Tannadice Park

Dundee United v Hibernian

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Match report to follow.

helpHow to play

Rate players out of 10 throughout or after the game. The rater will close 30 minutes after the final whistle.

Rating range key1 = Give it up10 = Pure perfection
No players found

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Rangers2623306675972
2Celtic23147250183249
3Aberdeen2412753124743
4Hibernian2511773325840
5Livingston2410593229335
6Dundee Utd2561092034-1428
7St Mirren2275102125-426
8Kilmarnock2473142430-624
9St Johnstone2559112233-1124
10Motherwell2457122136-1522
11Ross County2655161950-3120
12Hamilton2454152149-2819
View full Scottish Premiership table

Top Stories

Around Scottish sport