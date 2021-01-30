Yeovil Town v Dover Athletic

YeovilYeovil Town15:00DoverDover Athletic
Match details to follow.
Last updated on .From the section National League
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Torquay
|19
|12
|4
|3
|38
|17
|21
|40
|2
|Sutton United
|16
|9
|4
|3
|28
|16
|12
|31
|3
|Hartlepool
|18
|9
|3
|6
|26
|20
|6
|30
|4
|Altrincham
|20
|8
|6
|6
|24
|22
|2
|30
|5
|Stockport
|16
|8
|4
|4
|25
|17
|8
|28
|6
|Halifax
|19
|7
|6
|6
|30
|22
|8
|27
|7
|Notts County
|16
|8
|3
|5
|21
|13
|8
|27
|8
|Maidenhead United
|16
|8
|3
|5
|25
|23
|2
|27
|9
|Solihull Moors
|15
|8
|1
|6
|20
|15
|5
|25
|10
|Boreham Wood
|16
|6
|6
|4
|18
|12
|6
|24
|11
|Wrexham
|17
|7
|3
|7
|21
|19
|2
|24
|12
|Aldershot
|18
|7
|3
|8
|26
|27
|-1
|24
|13
|Chesterfield
|17
|7
|2
|8
|28
|21
|7
|23
|14
|Bromley
|16
|6
|5
|5
|26
|21
|5
|23
|15
|Eastleigh
|16
|6
|5
|5
|24
|19
|5
|23
|16
|Woking
|18
|6
|5
|7
|22
|20
|2
|23
|17
|Dag & Red
|17
|6
|3
|8
|14
|21
|-7
|21
|18
|Wealdstone
|18
|6
|3
|9
|26
|39
|-13
|21
|19
|King's Lynn
|16
|5
|3
|8
|21
|34
|-13
|18
|20
|Yeovil
|16
|4
|5
|7
|22
|28
|-6
|17
|21
|Weymouth
|18
|4
|3
|11
|20
|31
|-11
|15
|22
|Dover
|14
|3
|1
|10
|11
|32
|-21
|10
|23
|Barnet
|16
|2
|3
|11
|13
|40
|-27
|9