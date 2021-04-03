Annan Athletic v Elgin City

Annan AthleticAnnan Athletic15:00ElginElgin City
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Queen's Park
|12
|10
|2
|0
|26
|5
|21
|32
|2
|Edinburgh City
|13
|8
|1
|4
|30
|17
|13
|25
|3
|Stirling
|12
|7
|4
|1
|19
|9
|10
|25
|4
|Elgin
|12
|7
|1
|4
|22
|13
|9
|22
|5
|Stranraer
|13
|6
|4
|3
|22
|15
|7
|22
|6
|Stenhousemuir
|12
|4
|3
|5
|17
|18
|-1
|15
|7
|Annan Athletic
|12
|2
|4
|6
|10
|16
|-6
|10
|8
|Cowdenbeath
|11
|2
|3
|6
|8
|19
|-11
|9
|9
|Albion
|12
|2
|1
|9
|11
|28
|-17
|7
|10
|Brechin
|13
|1
|1
|11
|6
|31
|-25
|4