Albion Rovers v Edinburgh City

Second Half begins Albion Rovers 0, Edinburgh City 1.
AlbionAlbion Rovers0Edinburgh CityEdinburgh City1
Formation 4-4-2
Formation 4-4-1-1
First Half ends, Albion Rovers 0, Edinburgh City 1.
Goal! Albion Rovers 0, Edinburgh City 1. Ouzy See (Edinburgh City) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top right corner.
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Queen's Park
|10
|8
|2
|0
|21
|5
|16
|26
|2
|Stirling
|10
|6
|3
|1
|17
|8
|9
|21
|3
|Stranraer
|12
|6
|3
|3
|20
|14
|6
|21
|4
|Edinburgh City
|11
|6
|1
|4
|23
|14
|9
|19
|5
|Elgin
|10
|6
|0
|4
|19
|11
|8
|18
|6
|Stenhousemuir
|10
|4
|3
|3
|16
|14
|2
|15
|7
|Annan Athletic
|11
|2
|3
|6
|9
|15
|-6
|9
|8
|Cowdenbeath
|9
|2
|2
|5
|6
|15
|-9
|8
|9
|Albion
|10
|2
|0
|8
|9
|23
|-14
|6
|10
|Brechin
|11
|1
|1
|9
|5
|26
|-21
|4