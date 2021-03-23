Scottish League Two
AlbionAlbion Rovers0Edinburgh CityEdinburgh City1

Albion Rovers v Edinburgh City

Last updated on .From the section Football

Line-ups

Albion

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Stone
  • 2Lynas
  • 5Gallacher
  • 6McKernon
  • 3Sideserf
  • 7Wilson
  • 4McGowan
  • 8Leslie
  • 11Cox
  • 19Stevenson
  • 9Aitken

Substitutes

  • 10Doherty
  • 12Robinson
  • 14Ecrepont
  • 15Fagan
  • 16Wilson
  • 17Henry
  • 18Baker
  • 20Jamieson

Edinburgh City

Formation 4-4-1-1

  • 1Antell
  • 2Thomson
  • 15Hamilton
  • 22Henderson
  • 3McIntyre
  • 33Harris
  • 4Black
  • 8Brown
  • 14Crane
  • 10Handling
  • 19See

Substitutes

  • 9Henderson
  • 11Jardine
  • 12Smith
  • 18Beveridge
  • 20Newman
  • 21Goodfellow
  • 23Denham
  • 26De Vita
Referee:
Duncan Williams

Match Stats

Home TeamAlbionAway TeamEdinburgh City
Possession
Home38%
Away62%
Shots
Home0
Away1
Shots on Target
Home0
Away1
Corners
Home0
Away0
Fouls
Home0
Away0

Live Text

  1. Second Half

    Second Half begins Albion Rovers 0, Edinburgh City 1.

  2. Half Time

    First Half ends, Albion Rovers 0, Edinburgh City 1.

  3. Goal!

    Goal! Albion Rovers 0, Edinburgh City 1. Ouzy See (Edinburgh City) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top right corner.

  4. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  5. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Queen's Park108202151626
2Stirling10631178921
3Stranraer126332014621
4Edinburgh City116142314919
5Elgin106041911818
6Stenhousemuir104331614215
7Annan Athletic11236915-69
8Cowdenbeath9225615-98
9Albion10208923-146
10Brechin11119526-214
View full Scottish League Two table

Top Stories