Scottish League Two
StranraerStranraer1BrechinBrechin City0

Stranraer v Brechin City

Line-ups

Stranraer

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Fleming
  • 22Hamill
  • 2RobertsonSubstituted forDevittat 45'minutes
  • 5Sonkur
  • 4Cummins
  • 10Stirling
  • 8Gallagher
  • 6McManus
  • 11VitoriaSubstituted forPatonat 67'minutes
  • 19Orr
  • 9DuffySubstituted forHiltonat 70'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Burns
  • 7Hilton
  • 14Elliott
  • 16McIntyre
  • 17Paton
  • 18Devitt
  • 20Yates
  • 21Walker
  • 24Taylor

Brechin

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Hutton
  • 24Devine
  • 14HussainBooked at 24mins
  • 21O'Connor
  • 12Reekie
  • 18McKee
  • 16Barron
  • 11OsmanSubstituted forMcLauchlanat 57'minutesSubstituted forPageat 65'minutes
  • 10BarrSubstituted forCoupeat 68'minutes
  • 9Currie
  • 23Slaven

Substitutes

  • 2McIntosh
  • 4McLauchlan
  • 6Page
  • 7Coupe
  • 8Inglis
  • 15Jordan
  • 17Paton
  • 19O'Neil
  • 22McLevy
Referee:
Kevin Graham

Match Stats

Home TeamStranraerAway TeamBrechin
Possession
Home49%
Away51%
Shots
Home9
Away4
Shots on Target
Home2
Away1
Corners
Home2
Away3
Fouls
Home5
Away8

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Adam Cummins (Stranraer) hits the bar with a header from the centre of the box following a corner.

  2. Post update

    Corner, Stranraer. Conceded by Scott Reekie.

  3. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Andy Stirling (Stranraer) right footed shot from very close range is blocked.

  4. Substitution

    Substitution, Stranraer. James Hilton replaces Darryl Duffy.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Adam Devine (Brechin City).

  6. Post update

    Andy Stirling (Stranraer) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Substitution

    Substitution, Brechin City. Connor Coupe replaces Bobby Barr.

  8. Substitution

    Substitution, Stranraer. Ruari Paton replaces Joao Vitoria.

  9. Substitution

    Substitution, Brechin City. Jonathan Page replaces Gerry McLauchlan because of an injury.

  10. Post update

    Andy Stirling (Stranraer) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Connor Barron (Brechin City).

  12. Goal!

    Goal! Stranraer 1, Brechin City 0. Andy Stirling (Stranraer) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Adam Cummins.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Thomas Orr (Stranraer).

  14. Post update

    Yusuf Hussain (Brechin City) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, Brechin City. Gerry McLauchlan replaces Abdul Osman because of an injury.

  16. Post update

    Attempt saved. Sean Slaven (Brechin City) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  17. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Joao Vitoria (Stranraer) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.

  18. Post update

    Corner, Brechin City. Conceded by Ayrton Sonkur.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Stranraer. Tom Devitt replaces Scott Robertson.

  20. Second Half

    Second Half begins Stranraer 0, Brechin City 0.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Queen's Park108202151626
2Stirling10631178921
3Stranraer126332014621
4Edinburgh City116142314919
5Elgin106041911818
6Stenhousemuir104331614215
7Annan Athletic11236915-69
8Cowdenbeath9225615-98
9Albion10208923-146
10Brechin11119526-214
