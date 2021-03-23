Stranraer v Brechin City

Adam Cummins (Stranraer) hits the bar with a header from the centre of the box following a corner.
Stranraer
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Fleming
- 22Hamill
- 2RobertsonSubstituted forDevittat 45'minutes
- 5Sonkur
- 4Cummins
- 10Stirling
- 8Gallagher
- 6McManus
- 11VitoriaSubstituted forPatonat 67'minutes
- 19Orr
- 9DuffySubstituted forHiltonat 70'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Burns
- 7Hilton
- 14Elliott
- 16McIntyre
- 17Paton
- 18Devitt
- 20Yates
- 21Walker
- 24Taylor
Brechin
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Hutton
- 24Devine
- 14HussainBooked at 24mins
- 21O'Connor
- 12Reekie
- 18McKee
- 16Barron
- 11OsmanSubstituted forMcLauchlanat 57'minutesSubstituted forPageat 65'minutes
- 10BarrSubstituted forCoupeat 68'minutes
- 9Currie
- 23Slaven
Substitutes
- 2McIntosh
- 4McLauchlan
- 6Page
- 7Coupe
- 8Inglis
- 15Jordan
- 17Paton
- 19O'Neil
- 22McLevy
Kevin Graham
- Kevin Graham
- Possession
- Home49%
- Away51%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away1
- Corners
- Home2
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away8
Corner, Stranraer. Conceded by Scott Reekie.
Attempt blocked. Andy Stirling (Stranraer) right footed shot from very close range is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, Stranraer. James Hilton replaces Darryl Duffy.
Foul by Adam Devine (Brechin City).
Andy Stirling (Stranraer) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution, Brechin City. Connor Coupe replaces Bobby Barr.
Substitution, Stranraer. Ruari Paton replaces Joao Vitoria.
Substitution, Brechin City. Jonathan Page replaces Gerry McLauchlan because of an injury.
Andy Stirling (Stranraer) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Connor Barron (Brechin City).
Goal!
Goal! Stranraer 1, Brechin City 0. Andy Stirling (Stranraer) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Adam Cummins.
Foul by Thomas Orr (Stranraer).
Yusuf Hussain (Brechin City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Substitution, Brechin City. Gerry McLauchlan replaces Abdul Osman because of an injury.
Attempt saved. Sean Slaven (Brechin City) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt blocked. Joao Vitoria (Stranraer) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Corner, Brechin City. Conceded by Ayrton Sonkur.
Substitution, Stranraer. Tom Devitt replaces Scott Robertson.
Second Half begins Stranraer 0, Brechin City 0.