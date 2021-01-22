Women's International Friendlies
USAUSA6ColombiaColombia0

USA 6-0 Colombia: Megan Rapinoe scores first goals since international return

Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Megan Rapinoe celebrates a goal with team-mates
Megan Rapinoe now has 54 international goals for the US

Megan Rapinoe scored her first goals since her return to international football as the United States thrashed Colombia in a friendly.

The winger, who until January had not played for the World Cup winners since March, scored twice, including a penalty, before half-time.

Catarina Macario, on her first start, had earlier opened the lead.

Second-half goals from Lynn Williams, Lindsey Horan and Midge Purce, her first for the US, wrapped up the win.

Manchester City midfielder Sam Mewis was forced off with an ankle injury midway through the second half.

The US are now unbeaten in 34 games, and have not lost on home soil in 50 matches.

They play their first game of the SheBelieves Cup against Canada on 18 February. The tournament, also featuring Brazil and Japan, will take place at Exploria Stadium in Orlando, where Friday's friendly was held.

Line-ups

USA

Formation 4-3-3

  • 24Campbell
  • 11KriegerBooked at 78minsSubstituted forFoxat 79'minutes
  • 28Cook
  • 12Davidson
  • 14Sonnett
  • 16LavelleSubstituted forHoranat 63'minutes
  • 8Ertz
  • 3MewisSubstituted forMewisat 68'minutes
  • 6WilliamsSubstituted forPurceat 68'minutes
  • 29MacarioSubstituted forLloydat 63'minutes
  • 15RapinoeSubstituted forDunnat 63'minutes

Substitutes

  • 9Horan
  • 10Lloyd
  • 18Harris
  • 19Dunn
  • 22Mewis
  • 23Purce
  • 27Fox

Colombia

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 12SepúlvedaSubstituted forGiraldoat 87'minutes
  • 17Arias
  • 16Carabalí
  • 3Arias
  • 23Acosta
  • 8CaroSubstituted forCaicedoat 85'minutes
  • 5HuertasSubstituted forRobledoat 45'minutes
  • 4Ospina
  • 6Montoya
  • 15VelásquezBooked at 39minsSubstituted forRomeroat 45'minutesBooked at 54minsSubstituted forGuerraat 90'minutes
  • 11Usme

Substitutes

  • 1Giraldo
  • 2Ibarguen
  • 7Reyes
  • 9Romero
  • 10Robledo
  • 14Guerra
  • 18Pavi
  • 19Caicedo
  • 20Caicedo
  • 21Salazar
  • 22González

Match Stats

Home TeamUSAAway TeamColombia
Possession
Home67%
Away33%
Shots
Home33
Away2
Shots on Target
Home12
Away0
Corners
Home21
Away0
Fouls
Home11
Away17

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, USA 6, Colombia 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, USA 6, Colombia 0.

  3. Post update

    Corner, USA. Conceded by Daniela Arias.

  4. Post update

    Offside, USA. Julie Ertz tries a through ball, but Carli Lloyd is caught offside.

  5. Post update

    Crystal Dunn (USA) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Jorelyn Carabalí (Colombia).

  7. Post update

    Offside, USA. Jane Campbell tries a through ball, but Carli Lloyd is caught offside.

  8. Substitution

    Substitution, Colombia. Ingrid Guerra replaces Kena Romero.

  9. Post update

    Corner, USA. Conceded by Nancy Acosta.

  10. Substitution

    Substitution, Colombia. Natalia Giraldo replaces Sandra Sepúlveda.

  11. Goal!

    Goal! USA 6, Colombia 0. Margaret Purce (USA) header from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Carli Lloyd with a cross.

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, Colombia. Linda Caicedo replaces Jéssica Caro.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Lindsey Horan (USA).

  14. Post update

    María Catalina Usme (Colombia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  15. Post update

    Attempt missed. Margaret Purce (USA) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Lindsey Horan with a cross.

  16. Post update

    Attempt missed. Lindsey Horan (USA) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Crystal Dunn with a cross following a corner.

  17. Post update

    Corner, USA. Conceded by Daniela Arias.

  18. Post update

    Kristie Mewis (USA) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Carolina Arias (Colombia).

  20. Post update

    Corner, USA. Conceded by Jéssica Caro.

