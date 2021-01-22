Match ends, USA 6, Colombia 0.
Megan Rapinoe scored her first goals since her return to international football as the United States thrashed Colombia in a friendly.
The winger, who until January had not played for the World Cup winners since March, scored twice, including a penalty, before half-time.
Catarina Macario, on her first start, had earlier opened the lead.
Second-half goals from Lynn Williams, Lindsey Horan and Midge Purce, her first for the US, wrapped up the win.
Manchester City midfielder Sam Mewis was forced off with an ankle injury midway through the second half.
The US are now unbeaten in 34 games, and have not lost on home soil in 50 matches.
They play their first game of the SheBelieves Cup against Canada on 18 February. The tournament, also featuring Brazil and Japan, will take place at Exploria Stadium in Orlando, where Friday's friendly was held.
Line-ups
USA
Formation 4-3-3
- 24Campbell
- 11KriegerBooked at 78minsSubstituted forFoxat 79'minutes
- 28Cook
- 12Davidson
- 14Sonnett
- 16LavelleSubstituted forHoranat 63'minutes
- 8Ertz
- 3MewisSubstituted forMewisat 68'minutes
- 6WilliamsSubstituted forPurceat 68'minutes
- 29MacarioSubstituted forLloydat 63'minutes
- 15RapinoeSubstituted forDunnat 63'minutes
Substitutes
- 9Horan
- 10Lloyd
- 18Harris
- 19Dunn
- 22Mewis
- 23Purce
- 27Fox
Colombia
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 12SepúlvedaSubstituted forGiraldoat 87'minutes
- 17Arias
- 16Carabalí
- 3Arias
- 23Acosta
- 8CaroSubstituted forCaicedoat 85'minutes
- 5HuertasSubstituted forRobledoat 45'minutes
- 4Ospina
- 6Montoya
- 15VelásquezBooked at 39minsSubstituted forRomeroat 45'minutesBooked at 54minsSubstituted forGuerraat 90'minutes
- 11Usme
Substitutes
- 1Giraldo
- 2Ibarguen
- 7Reyes
- 9Romero
- 10Robledo
- 14Guerra
- 18Pavi
- 19Caicedo
- 20Caicedo
- 21Salazar
- 22González
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home67%
- Away33%
- Shots
- Home33
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home12
- Away0
- Corners
- Home21
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away17
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, USA 6, Colombia 0.
Post update
Corner, USA. Conceded by Daniela Arias.
Post update
Offside, USA. Julie Ertz tries a through ball, but Carli Lloyd is caught offside.
Post update
Crystal Dunn (USA) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Jorelyn Carabalí (Colombia).
Post update
Offside, USA. Jane Campbell tries a through ball, but Carli Lloyd is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Colombia. Ingrid Guerra replaces Kena Romero.
Post update
Corner, USA. Conceded by Nancy Acosta.
Substitution
Substitution, Colombia. Natalia Giraldo replaces Sandra Sepúlveda.
Goal!
Goal! USA 6, Colombia 0. Margaret Purce (USA) header from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Carli Lloyd with a cross.
Substitution
Substitution, Colombia. Linda Caicedo replaces Jéssica Caro.
Post update
Foul by Lindsey Horan (USA).
Post update
María Catalina Usme (Colombia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt missed. Margaret Purce (USA) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Lindsey Horan with a cross.
Post update
Attempt missed. Lindsey Horan (USA) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Crystal Dunn with a cross following a corner.
Post update
Corner, USA. Conceded by Daniela Arias.
Post update
Kristie Mewis (USA) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Carolina Arias (Colombia).
Post update
Corner, USA. Conceded by Jéssica Caro.