Megan Rapinoe now has 54 international goals for the US

Megan Rapinoe scored her first goals since her return to international football as the United States thrashed Colombia in a friendly.

The winger, who until January had not played for the World Cup winners since March, scored twice, including a penalty, before half-time.

Catarina Macario, on her first start, had earlier opened the lead.

Second-half goals from Lynn Williams, Lindsey Horan and Midge Purce, her first for the US, wrapped up the win.

Manchester City midfielder Sam Mewis was forced off with an ankle injury midway through the second half.

The US are now unbeaten in 34 games, and have not lost on home soil in 50 matches.

They play their first game of the SheBelieves Cup against Canada on 18 February. The tournament, also featuring Brazil and Japan, will take place at Exploria Stadium in Orlando, where Friday's friendly was held.