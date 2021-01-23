Willian Jose: Wolves sign Real Sociedad striker on loan

Willian Jose
Willian Jose has previously spent time on loan at Real Madrid, Real Zaragoza and Las Palmas

Wolverhampton Wanderers have signed striker Willian Jose on loan from Real Sociedad until the end of the season.

The Brazilian has scored 62 goals in 170 appearances since joining the La Liga side in 2016, including six during in 2020-21.

Wolves have the option to buy the 29-year-old in the summer.

Jose will provide an extra option in attack for Nuno Espirito Santo's side, with Mexican forward Raul Jimenez out with a fractured skull.

Jose is not expected to be available for Wednesday's Premier League game against Chelsea (18:00 GMT kick-off).

  • Not many people know that football is a universal language ⚽️

  • Phew, I thought he was going to be Spanish until I read the article. At least he speaks Portuguese, which is a necessity at this bastion of Black Countryness.

  • He’ll fit in well - another native Portuguese speaker!

  • Strikers are not the problem at Wolves. It is the frustrating negative football and lack of service to the forward players that needs to be addressed.

  • Another foreigner. Us fans like some players from our own area. We identify with them, helps us to imagine it could be us out there playing for our team.

    • I like to boogie replied:
      Maybe you need to work on your imagination

  • Wolves, Newcastle and Liverpool have currently the worst form in the league and some have lost key players. So it's a good move to go out and get somebody even on loan to fill the void.

  • Another striker needed nuno . 2 defenders and some better referees

  • seen him play live in la liga twice he is good with better players im sure will be good signing ,as a chelsea fan hope he is not in midweek team ,

  • The Prem needs teams like Wolves doing well, they have slumped right at the time of last years lockdown, so hopefully a new signing will bring some much needed zest to the squad in difficult times but it does seem to me the squad as a whole are struggling with esteem and moral, cant blame em in these conditions

    Good luck to the Wolves from Blues Nose....

  • Good signing, people will see straight away when he plays why Wolves chose him.

    I'm amazed Sociedad let him go out on loan though when they're pushing for a CL place in La Liga.

  • Hopefully a good signing, we need goals but we also need the ball to stick up front to take advantage of our wide players.

  • BREAKING NEWS! Wolves sign a non-portugese player!

    • ajackson replied:
      He is Brazilian though lol.

  • Horrendous signin m8

    • Anil replied:
      Why horrendous.... We're desperate for goals

  • He is definitely a journey man only settled a Real, let’s hope he settles at wolves and quickly.....

    • Clydebank Colin replied:
      Or go somewhere else love.

  • Good luck mate with your 12 usernames

    • Clydebank Colin replied:
      Poor effort Morag

  • You’re never gonna get into a Wolves team unless you speak Portuguese!

    • Silver Birch replied:
      like conor coady ?

  • Please bag wolves some goals now, we really have suffered since loosing Raul Jimenez and no one in the team has stepped up either. We trust in Nuno and COYW

    • Silver Birch replied:
      losing

  • Goals scoring is one thing, but the ability to hold the ball up for any amount of time is so important and evidently lacking in recent games.

  • Hopefully he can galvanise us. We have been dreadful of late, seemingly unable to do even the basics properly. I’m not sure what has gone wrong, but we are in an alarming spiral. Apart from the wonder goal from Vitinha, we were dreadful last night. Hopefully Jose can help turn it around.

    • Paz replied:
      I know how you feel being an LFC fan. Good luck to him, hopefully he’ll score some goals for you.

