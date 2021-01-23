Last updated on .From the section Wolves

Willian Jose has previously spent time on loan at Real Madrid, Real Zaragoza and Las Palmas

Wolverhampton Wanderers have signed striker Willian Jose on loan from Real Sociedad until the end of the season.

The Brazilian has scored 62 goals in 170 appearances since joining the La Liga side in 2016, including six during in 2020-21.

Wolves have the option to buy the 29-year-old in the summer.

Jose will provide an extra option in attack for Nuno Espirito Santo's side, with Mexican forward Raul Jimenez out with a fractured skull.

Jose is not expected to be available for Wednesday's Premier League game against Chelsea (18:00 GMT kick-off).

