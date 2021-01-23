Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Saturday's Scottish Championship game between Inverness Caledonian Thistle and Alloa Athletic has been postponed because of a frozen pitch.

There is also a pitch inspection planned at 12.15 GMT ahead of Dunfermline Athletic v Ayr United in the same division.

Friday's draw for Dundee away to Arbroath, means Dunfermline can move three points clear in second.

Hearts, who have a seven-point lead, host fifth-placed Raith Rovers.

The other fixture has fourth-top Greenock Morton travelling to Dumfries to meet Queen of the South.