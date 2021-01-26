Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Sportscene Predictions: Amy Irons v The Pundits

Amy Irons got back on track last week in Sportscene Predictions.

This time, The Nine presenter takes on Off the Ball's Stuart Cosgrove in attempting to forecast the outcome of Wednesday's six Scottish Premiership fixtures.

Scottish Premiership Amy Stuart Dundee Utd v St Mirren 1-1 1-2 Ross County v Motherwell 1-2 1-0 St Johnstone v Aberdeen 1-0 1-1 Celtic v Hamilton Acad 2-1 2-0 Hibernian v Rangers 0-2 1-2 Livingston v Kilmarnock 1-0 1-1

A correct result (picking a win, draw or defeat) is worth 10 points. The exact score earns 40 points.

Dundee United v St Mirren (Wed, 18:00 GMT)

Amy's prediction: 1-1

Stuart's prediction: 1-2

Ross County v Motherwell (Wed, 18:00)

Amy's prediction: 1-2

Stuart's prediction:1-0

St Johnstone v Aberdeen (Wed, 18:00)

Amy's prediction: 1-0

Stuart's prediction: 1-1

Celtic v Hamilton Academical (Wed, 19:45)

Amy's prediction: 2-1

Stuart's prediction: 2-0

Hibernian v Rangers (Wed, 19:45)

Amy's prediction: 0-2

Stuart's prediction: 1-2

Livingston v Kilmarnock (Wed, 19:45)

Amy's prediction: 1-0

Stuart's prediction: 1-1

PUNDIT LEADERBOARD 2020-21

Pundit Score Chick Young 110 Andy Halliday 90 Allan Preston 80 Derek Ferguson 70 Julie Fleeting 60 & 60 Shaun Maloney 60 Gary Holt 50 Pat Bonner 50 Willie Miller 50 Leanne Crichton 40 Gary Caldwell 40 Billy Dodds 40 Chris Iwelumo 40 Richard Foster 30 Marvin Bartley 30 James McFadden 30 Michael Stewart 30 Stephen O'Donnell 30 Chris Burke 20 Richard Gordon 20 Steven Pressley 10

Total scores Amy 1160 Pundits 1040