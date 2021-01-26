Sportscene Predictions: Amy Irons v The Pundits
Amy Irons got back on track last week in Sportscene Predictions.
This time, The Nine presenter takes on Off the Ball's Stuart Cosgrove in attempting to forecast the outcome of Wednesday's six Scottish Premiership fixtures.
|Scottish Premiership
|Amy
|Stuart
|Dundee Utd v St Mirren
|1-1
|1-2
|Ross County v Motherwell
|1-2
|1-0
|St Johnstone v Aberdeen
|1-0
|1-1
|Celtic v Hamilton Acad
|2-1
|2-0
|Hibernian v Rangers
|0-2
|1-2
|Livingston v Kilmarnock
|1-0
|1-1
A correct result (picking a win, draw or defeat) is worth 10 points. The exact score earns 40 points.
PUNDIT LEADERBOARD 2020-21
|Pundit
|Score
|Chick Young
|110
|Andy Halliday
|90
|Allan Preston
|80
|Derek Ferguson
|70
|Julie Fleeting
|60 & 60
|Shaun Maloney
|60
|Gary Holt
|50
|Pat Bonner
|50
|Willie Miller
|50
|Leanne Crichton
|40
|Gary Caldwell
|40
|Billy Dodds
|40
|Chris Iwelumo
|40
|Richard Foster
|30
|Marvin Bartley
|30
|James McFadden
|30
|Michael Stewart
|30
|Stephen O'Donnell
|30
|Chris Burke
|20
|Richard Gordon
|20
|Steven Pressley
|10
|Total scores
|Amy
|1160
|Pundits
|1040
|Amy v Pundits
|P22
|W8
|D6
|L8