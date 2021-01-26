Sportscene Predictions: Amy Irons v The Pundits

Amy Irons got back on track last week in Sportscene Predictions.

This time, The Nine presenter takes on Off the Ball's Stuart Cosgrove in attempting to forecast the outcome of Wednesday's six Scottish Premiership fixtures.

Scottish Premiership
AmyStuart
Dundee Utd v St Mirren1-11-2
Ross County v Motherwell1-21-0
St Johnstone v Aberdeen1-01-1
Celtic v Hamilton Acad2-12-0
Hibernian v Rangers0-21-2
Livingston v Kilmarnock1-01-1

A correct result (picking a win, draw or defeat) is worth 10 points. The exact score earns 40 points.

Dundee United v St Mirren (Wed, 18:00 GMT)

Dundee Utd v St Mirren

Amy's prediction: 1-1

Stuart's prediction: 1-2

Ross County v Motherwell (Wed, 18:00)

Ross County v Motherwell

Amy's prediction: 1-2

Stuart's prediction:1-0

St Johnstone v Aberdeen (Wed, 18:00)

St Johnstone v Aberdeen graphic

Amy's prediction: 1-0

Stuart's prediction: 1-1

Celtic v Hamilton Academical (Wed, 19:45)

Celtic v Hamilton graphic

Amy's prediction: 2-1

Stuart's prediction: 2-0

Hibernian v Rangers (Wed, 19:45)

Hibs Rangers graphic

Amy's prediction: 0-2

Stuart's prediction: 1-2

Livingston v Kilmarnock (Wed, 19:45)

Livingston v Kilmarnock graphic

Amy's prediction: 1-0

Stuart's prediction: 1-1

PUNDIT LEADERBOARD 2020-21

PunditScore
Chick Young110
Andy Halliday90
Allan Preston80
Derek Ferguson70
Julie Fleeting60 & 60
Shaun Maloney60
Gary Holt50
Pat Bonner50
Willie Miller50
Leanne Crichton40
Gary Caldwell40
Billy Dodds40
Chris Iwelumo40
Richard Foster30
Marvin Bartley30
James McFadden30
Michael Stewart30
Stephen O'Donnell30
Chris Burke20
Richard Gordon20
Steven Pressley10
Total scores
Amy1160
Pundits1040
Amy v Pundits
P22W8D6L8

