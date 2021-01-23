Last updated on .From the section Swansea

Steve Cooper led Swansea to the Championship play-offs in his first season in charge

Chief executive Julian Winter says Swansea City's finances are "solid" and believes the club will be in a "strong position" should they return to the Premier League this season.

Swansea, who are second in the Championship, have endured financial challenges since relegation from the top flight in 2018.

Winter says promotion would be a "wonderful step".

"I think we'll be in a strong position if we do get promoted," he said.

"The club would be resourced at a level that it hasn't been for a number of years.

"We all know the club's had three years in the Championship and (about) the economic challenges of living in the Championship as opposed to the Premier League.

"Going back to the Premier League would obviously be a wonderful step, but we would have to be in control of the numbers and not get carried away.

"If you get in the Premier League, the amount of money you get as a consequence of being promoted, it's about managing effectively with that number.

"I always get a little bit astounded by clubs that have £100m from the Premier League and then need another £100m from an owner or an investor."

Winter, who joined Swansea in September 2020, says the sale of Joe Rodon to Tottenham in October improved "the security of the club moving forward".

Swansea were criticised for selling for Rodon for just £11m, with the fee potentially rising to £15m.

"Everyone can argue about player valuations but what it did do, it allowed us to get four players in, three permanents, which is a big step in the right direction," Winter told BBC Radio Wales.

"I think out of that the squad did become stronger."

Winter also praised the "marvellous" job done by head coach Steve Cooper.

"The progress made I think in terms of the football identity and the improvement of players, which is all of what you want to see from a head coach, translating into performances and results - you couldn't ask for much more really," he said.

Cooper signed a three-year contract when he took charge at Swansea in June 2019.

Asked whether the former England Under-17s coach could soon be handed a new deal, Winter said: "It's always possible. At some point he'll have earned that."