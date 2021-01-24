Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Former Liverpool, Chelsea and Newcastle United manager Rafa Benitez is set to replace Neil Lennon at Celtic after the 60-year-old Spaniard quit Chinese Super League club Dalian Professional. (Sunday Mirror) external-link

News of Rafa Benitez's departure from Chinese Super League club Dalian Professional has caught the attention of Celtic fans, with many backing the Spaniard to succeed Neil Lennon, but former Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe remains favourite. (Sunday Post, print edition)

Former Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe, who has been linked with Celtic, is a target for Newcastle United if they sack manager Steve Bruce. (Sun On Sunday) external-link

Former Liverpool and Newcastle United manager Rafa Benitez has been installed as the massive odds-on favourite to become Celtic's next permanent manager. (Scottish Sun On Sunday) external-link

Rafael Benitez would like a quick return to management after leaving Chinese club Dalian Professional, with Napoli and Roma interested in the 60-year-old Spaniard. (Sunday Times) external-link

West Ham United will try to sign 23-year-old Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard in a £35m deal this month, but the French striker would prefer to move to an established top-six side in the Premier League. (Star On Sunday) external-link

Southampton manager Ralph Hassenhuttl has promised to keep Fraser Forster, who has been linked with a return to Celtic, in goal for the FA Cup run after the Englishman helped their side knock out Arsenal. (The National) external-link

Rangers have agreed pre-contract deals with Nigerian midfielder Nnamdi Ofoborh and English centre-back Jack Simpson, both presently with Bournemouth - and have not ruled out the possibility of both joining the Scottish Premiership leaders during January. (Sunday Mail) external-link

Bournemouth midfielder Nnamdi Ofoborh has agreed a pre-contract agreement with Rangers and the 21-year-old will move to Ibrox in the summer. (Scottish Sun On Sunday) external-link

Ross County are poised to sell 18-year-old left-back Josh Reid to Coventry City this week and have agreed a deal to sign 21-year-old Blackburn Rovers goalkeeper Joe Hilton for the rest of the season. (Sunday Mail) external-link