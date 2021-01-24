Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Benitez, Howe, Edouard, Forster, St Mirren, Ross County, West Ham, Bournemouth, Southampton, Ofoborh, Simpson
Former Liverpool, Chelsea and Newcastle United manager Rafa Benitez is set to replace Neil Lennon at Celtic after the 60-year-old Spaniard quit Chinese Super League club Dalian Professional. (Sunday Mirror)
News of Rafa Benitez's departure from Chinese Super League club Dalian Professional has caught the attention of Celtic fans, with many backing the Spaniard to succeed Neil Lennon, but former Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe remains favourite. (Sunday Post, print edition)
Former Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe, who has been linked with Celtic, is a target for Newcastle United if they sack manager Steve Bruce. (Sun On Sunday)
Former Liverpool and Newcastle United manager Rafa Benitez has been installed as the massive odds-on favourite to become Celtic's next permanent manager. (Scottish Sun On Sunday)
Rafael Benitez would like a quick return to management after leaving Chinese club Dalian Professional, with Napoli and Roma interested in the 60-year-old Spaniard. (Sunday Times)
West Ham United will try to sign 23-year-old Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard in a £35m deal this month, but the French striker would prefer to move to an established top-six side in the Premier League. (Star On Sunday)
Southampton manager Ralph Hassenhuttl has promised to keep Fraser Forster, who has been linked with a return to Celtic, in goal for the FA Cup run after the Englishman helped their side knock out Arsenal. (The National)
Rangers have agreed pre-contract deals with Nigerian midfielder Nnamdi Ofoborh and English centre-back Jack Simpson, both presently with Bournemouth - and have not ruled out the possibility of both joining the Scottish Premiership leaders during January. (Sunday Mail)
Bournemouth midfielder Nnamdi Ofoborh has agreed a pre-contract agreement with Rangers and the 21-year-old will move to Ibrox in the summer. (Scottish Sun On Sunday)
Ross County are poised to sell 18-year-old left-back Josh Reid to Coventry City this week and have agreed a deal to sign 21-year-old Blackburn Rovers goalkeeper Joe Hilton for the rest of the season. (Sunday Mail)
St Mirren have launched a bid to sign 21-year-old left-back Jaden Brown from Huddersfield Town. (Sunday Mail)