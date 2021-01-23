Last updated on .From the section MK Dons

Andrew Fisher moved to Stadium MK from Blackburn and previously spent time on loan at Northampton

Milton Keynes Dons goalkeeper Andrew Fisher has signed a long-term contract with the League One club.

The 22-year-old joined on a permanent deal from Blackburn Rovers in October 2020 after enjoying a loan spell with the Dons during the 2019/20 season.

Since making his debut at Blackpool, the goalkeeper has established himself as a regular starter.

Fisher said he had joined the club to "kick-start" his career and was "delighted" to sign the new deal.

"The way we play suits me perfectly," he said. "I like the pressure and responsibility that is put on me in this team and I feel like it brings the best out of me."

Fisher has kept four clean sheets since arriving at Stadium MK on a permanent deal, with the club currently 15th in League One.

Dons goalkeeping coach Dean Thornton said: "Fish is a top, top goalkeeper for this level and I think he certainly has room to grow even further.

"He is here for the long haul and will be key to us moving forward and getting to where we want to get to as a football club."