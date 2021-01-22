Last updated on .From the section Liverpool

Klopp's side are fourth in the Premier League in defence of the title they won last season

FA Cup fourth round Dates: 22-25 January

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp hopes the defeat by Burnley will prove a turning point for his side.

The Reds lost 1-0 to the Clarets on Thursday as they went five league games without a win in a run of three draws and two defeats.

Liverpool have only beaten a weakened Aston Villa in the FA Cup in January and face Manchester United - live on BBC One - on Sunday in the next round.

"We lost that [Burnley] game and it was a really low point," Klopp said.

"It's not that I thought, 'Who cares?'.

"When I think back I can't find a reason why we lost that game but we lost it. It happened and sometimes you need a really low point to change things properly and that's for sure [what] we will go for now.

"If we would have won in a bad game the world would have said, 'OK, it's not the football they usually play but they are back on the result path', but in the long term it would not help.

"It can be a real help if we use it. I can imagine what a lot of people think about us in the moment."

Liverpool are fourth in the top flight and six points behind leaders Manchester United, with the two sides playing out a goalless draw when they met in the league last week.

"They [the players] are still brilliant people and brilliant characters, all of them," Klopp added.

"All of them made happen what happened in the last few years and they don't change overnight. It is still a really good group."

Liverpool did beat Villa 4-1 in the FA Cup but have only scored one league goal since beating Crystal Palace 7-0 on 19 December.

There has been speculation over the future of forward Mohamed Salah after he gave an interview to a Spanish newspaper but Klopp does not believe that has had an impact on his side.

"That's a normal thing in the world of football," Klopp added.

"We get asked questions and then we answer. It always sounds like we started the conversation but in most cases it is not like that.

"I don't think it will distract the season."