Coleraine have won four in a row while the Swifts are without a victory since early December

Coleraine moved up to fifth in the Irish Premiership courtesy of a deserved 2-0 win over Dungannon Swifts.

Aaron Jarvis' early header and a sumptuous second-half strike from Eoin Bradley saw the Bannsiders leapfrog Cliftonville, whose game against Ballymena United was postponed.

Despite improving in the second half Dungannon did not do enough to earn any points, and they remain second bottom.

The Swifts have not won since beating Coleraine on 4 December.

They remain level on points with 10th place Portadown, who now have three games in hand after their game was also postponed as frozen pitches saw three of Saturday's fixtures called off.

It took Coleraine just eight minutes to hit their straps at the Showgrounds, with Jarvis powerfully heading Jamie Glackin's deflected cross beyond Sam Johnston.

Johnston was by far the busier of the two keepers in the opening half and kept his side in the game with quick reactions denying Glackin and Bradley from putting the game to bed before the interval.

Dungannon attacked the second half with greater purpose and had two reasonable opportunities to equalise - first through Rhyss Campbell who could only divert Michael Carvill's ball to the back post straight into Gareth Deane.

Then just after the hour mark Ben Gallagher got in front of his man to meet Caolan McAleer's cross at the near post, but could not hit the target.

The visitors were made to rue their missed chances when with 15 minutes remaining, Bradley watched the ball drop over his shoulder before releasing a wonderful 25-yard half-volley past the helpless Johnston into the corner.

Matthew Shevlin, a constant threat for Coleraine after being brought on as a substitute, saw his injury-time header come back off the bar but by then the result was beyond doubt.