Cooper left Linfield for Oxford last year but returned this month on loan

Linfield manager David Healy has said that Joel Cooper's late withdrawal from Saturday's win over Warrenpoint Town was because of a registration issue with the Irish FA.

Cooper, who has returned to the Blues on loan from Oxford United, was named in the team but replaced before kick-off by Navid Nasseri.

The IFA said it is aware of a loan registration issue and is "working with the club to resolve the matter".

"It was the IFA's fault," Healy said.

"I'm disappointed for the boy, he was desperate to play. Our paperwork was sent three weeks ago and we actually pushed for Joel to be available for the Glenavon game three weeks ago.

"Thankfully, we did not because it probably would have cost us a win if the paperwork had been signed off wrongly."

An Irish FA spokesman said: "We are aware of a loan registration issue and working with the club to resolve the matter ahead of their Danske Bank Premiership fixture on Tuesday."

Linfield, who are away to Cliftonville on Tuesday night, did not give a reason for the change to their starting line-up before kick-off, but Healy answered questions on the issue after their 6-0 victory at Windsor Park.

"It's disappointing in this day and age of technology that the paperwork wasn't signed off properly. We thought the paperwork was done," he continued.

"As a football club we have made the efforts and I know Oxford had made the efforts to try and conclude the deal to get him in for the Glenavon game, but we were basically told an hour before the game.

"Thankfully we did have other options on the bench but Joel was desperate to get back, was down to play and was looking forward to it. He is back here from Oxford to get games and that's another one ticked off."