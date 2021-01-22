Last updated on .From the section Irish

Jonny Tuffey joined Glenavon after being released by Linfield in 2015

Goalkeeper Jonny Tuffey will leave Glenavon at the end of the season after six seasons at the club.

Manager Gary Hamilton said the 34-year-old, who won the Irish Cup with the Lurgan Blues, turned down the club's offer of a new three-year contract.

Defender Daniel Larmour and back-up keeper James Taylor will also leave Mourneview Park after this campaign.

Former Shamrock Rovers goalkeeper Craig Hyland and striker Gareth McCaffrey have joined Glenavon.

Hamilton told the club's website that Hyland will be his number one goalkeeper ahead of Tuffey.

The Lurgan Blues' home match against Glentoran on Saturday was called off due to a frozen pitch and they travel to Dungannon Swifts on Tuesday night.

Former Northern Ireland international Tuffey joined Glenavon in 2015 from Linfield and has been a key player during his time at the club.