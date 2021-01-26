Martin Odegaard: Arsenal close to completing loan deal with Real Madrid

By Simon StoneBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Arsenalcomments102

Martin Odegaard
Odegaard moved to Real Madrid from Stromgodset in 2015

Arsenal hope to complete the loan signing of attacking midfielder Martin Odegaard from Real Madrid on Tuesday.

The 22-year-old Norwegian has struggled to make an impact in Real manager Zinedine Zidane's squad this season.

Real Sociedad, where Odegaard spent last season on loan, and Eredivisie leaders Ajax were also keen on signing him.

However, Arsenal have reached an agreement and he could feature on Saturday against Manchester United.

Spanish football expert Guillem Balague said Real Madrid blocked him going back to Sociedad as they wanted him to move to the London club.

His arrival at Emirates Stadium comes after the departure of playmaker Mesut Ozil to Fenerbahce.

Odegaard joined Real Madrid from Stromgodset in January 2015 and has played nine times for Real this season.

After returning to the Bernabeu in the summer following his Sociedad loan, it seemed he might become a first-team regular at Real Madrid under Zidane, who coached him in the B team when he first joined the club.

But after starting the first two La Liga games of the season, he has featured only once from the outset of a league game since - on 21 November.

Martin Odegaard: The rise, fall and return of Real Madrid's 'Norwegian Messi'
Around the BBC iPlayer bannerAround the BBC iPlayer footer

Comments

Join the conversation

102 comments

  • In the circumstances, this is the best move Arsenal could make at the moment. ESR is an emerging talent but must share the burden of responsibility and Odegaard is the right man. In the summer when more players have moved on Arsenal can then make an informed decision about a permanent deal of Odegaard or someone similar.

    • Chiffy replied:
      If Ode performs well he stays at Madrid, this loan is a waste. Give ESR all the game time he needs, there's no guarantee how far Arsenal will make it in the EL. Arteta obviously sees the PL as a priority, see the team he put out against Southampton in the Cup. Beyond the first team the players that have come in haven't been up to pace already. If Arsenal go out of the EL early ESR is benched

  • Was a wunderkind, not getting the game time. Seems a smart move.

    Arsenal need a creative midfielder in order to get Auba & Lacazette firing.

    Sharp business and will be fun to see him in the prem.

  • Arteta's transfers schedule seems to be going to plan, Ozil(still don't understand it) & the others out & now new players in...Odegaard is a brilliant move, maybe another midfielder & Arsenal will have improved while other clubs' are standing still👻

    • Alex replied:
      arsenal improved and other clubs standing still? when you say standing still you mean all the clubs in mid/lower positions because lets be honest you're no longer one of the big boys and haven't been for years

  • He was quality on Football Manager 2015 to be fair...

  • Only seen youtube clips but is very reminisient of Ozil maybe a a bit quicker, but a good deal. Whether there's long term prospects of signing him we will have to see as Zindan could be going

  • He's obviously a very talented youngster but I worry for the pace & physicality of the EPL compared to what he's used too. I hope he gets game time though & settles in quickly because this short loan might be made longer - another loan next season hopefully. If he takes to Arsenal & this league we could be onto a real gem here! Defo worth the punt.

  • Strange that a club of Arsenal's size where happy to accept a player without the option to buy, this only benefits RM and the player, Arsenal still need a player to fill that slot, if Odegaard plays well his value wont go down will it.

    • dan replied:
      I agree but in the Covid era no one is buying. They've just strengthened more than a lot of clubs with a simple loan. Who knows maybe he'll like it at Arsenal and players do have power to pressure a move.

  • "Close" gets a comments thread?

  • Moral of the story? Don't go to Real Madrid if you're a very good young player, you'll only be farmed out on loan. Have to question Arsenal's plan here, no option to buy and then what?

    • antonya replied:
      we get a useful squad addition for the remainder of the season and then have the summer to re-evaluate the squad. It's not complex.

  • This kid is gonna be the best in the world. I was his agent in norway. Trust me, ok x

  • Why Zidane is teetering on the edge this guy should be front and centre of Real's team (along with two or three other excellent youngsters) but Zidane keeps relying on several aging stars , same happening at Barca but they seem to have at least started to play the young guns and look as though they are turning their season around

  • Freddie Adu is the forgotten prodigy, this lad is only 22.

    Real are good judges of when someone can or cannot cut it. By the looks of Bale this season you can see why they were trying to offload him. Nothing to do with attitude or wages.

    • Lonster replied:
      Bale is not consistently good or fit enough to play for Real

  • Loan deals are all we can afford

    • LionelRhodes replied:
      Why is that hard to deal with? It's sensible. Take a look around the whole world is in economic turmoil.

  • Hopefully he is being brought in to replace Xhaka (somebody has to) and not ESR (If he is then Arteta needs to go now).
    Arsenal have some great youngsters and could have a good team in the next season or two but they need to trust the youngsters and ditch the failures that are holding them back.

    • A Game of Throw-ins replied:
      unfortunately i doubt he's going to replace Xhaka. Different types of players. Looking like it'll be a battle between Odegaard and ESR.

  • It appears that yet again we may have signed a player who is currently injured?!...

  • Remember when he was all the hype and then he faded into obscurity?

    For what he cost he should be miles better by now. He's not a forgotten prodigy, people remember him, he just simply isn't very good outside of a mediocre league and will struggle even more in the Premier League.

    • nicknack1 replied:
      He only cost €3m to go to Madrid

  • By bringing this fella in, will mean Smith-Rowe on the bench, an English talent who has been phenomenal in the games he’s played.

    • antonya replied:
      Do you expect the immensely talented but young and injury prone Smith-Rowe to play every minute of every game for the rest of the season? As that is clearly ridiculous. Who else can play in his position? no-one. So a short term loan seems eminently sensible.

  • I remember when he first signed for Madrid, and it was a real "remember the name" moment. I completely forgot about him for six years since then.

  • Wenger out

    • See the truth replied:
      Lol

  • They’re definitely winning it all now.

Top Stories

Explore the BBC

  • Gaming and Me

    BBC Three explores the power of video games on mental health

Also in Sport