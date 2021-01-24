Elche v Barcelona

ElcheElche15:15BarcelonaBarcelona
Last updated on .From the section European Football
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Atl Madrid
|17
|14
|2
|1
|33
|7
|26
|44
|2
|Real Madrid
|19
|12
|4
|3
|34
|16
|18
|40
|3
|Sevilla
|19
|11
|3
|5
|26
|16
|10
|36
|4
|Barcelona
|18
|10
|4
|4
|37
|17
|20
|34
|5
|Villarreal
|20
|8
|10
|2
|28
|19
|9
|34
|6
|Real Sociedad
|20
|8
|7
|5
|31
|18
|13
|31
|7
|Granada
|19
|8
|4
|7
|23
|31
|-8
|28
|8
|Real Betis
|20
|8
|3
|9
|26
|34
|-8
|27
|9
|Cádiz
|20
|6
|6
|8
|17
|27
|-10
|24
|10
|Levante
|19
|5
|8
|6
|27
|28
|-1
|23
|11
|Getafe
|18
|6
|5
|7
|16
|18
|-2
|23
|12
|Celta Vigo
|19
|6
|5
|8
|23
|30
|-7
|23
|13
|Ath Bilbao
|18
|6
|3
|9
|21
|22
|-1
|21
|14
|Valencia
|19
|4
|8
|7
|25
|26
|-1
|20
|15
|Real Valladolid
|20
|4
|8
|8
|20
|29
|-9
|20
|16
|Eibar
|19
|4
|7
|8
|16
|20
|-4
|19
|17
|Alavés
|20
|4
|6
|10
|18
|29
|-11
|18
|18
|Elche
|17
|3
|8
|6
|16
|23
|-7
|17
|19
|Osasuna
|19
|3
|7
|9
|16
|28
|-12
|16
|20
|Huesca
|20
|1
|10
|9
|14
|29
|-15
|13