Spanish La Liga
Atl MadridAtlético Madrid3ValenciaValencia1

Atlético Madrid v Valencia

Line-ups

Atl Madrid

Formation 3-1-4-2

  • 13Oblak
  • 15SavicBooked at 76mins
  • 2Giménez
  • 22Hermoso
  • 6Koke
  • 24VrsaljkoBooked at 30minsSubstituted forLodi dos Santosat 45'minutes
  • 14LlorenteSubstituted forKondogbiaat 75'minutes
  • 11Lemar
  • 21Carrasco
  • 9Suárez
  • 7SequeiraSubstituted forCorreaat 62'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Grbic
  • 4Kondogbia
  • 5Torreira
  • 8Saúl
  • 10Correa
  • 12Lodi dos Santos
  • 16Herrera
  • 18Felipe
  • 19Dembele
  • 20Machín Pérez
  • 31San Román

Valencia

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Doménech
  • 2Correia
  • 12DiakhabySubstituted forGuillamónat 47'minutes
  • 5Gabriel
  • 14Gayà
  • 30Musah
  • 8Soler
  • 19Racic
  • 17CheryshevSubstituted forGonçalo Guedesat 58'minutes
  • 22Gómez
  • 21Vallejo Galván

Substitutes

  • 3Latorre
  • 7Gonçalo Guedes
  • 9Gameiro
  • 11Sobrino
  • 15Guillamón
  • 20Lee
  • 23Remeseiro Salgueiro
  • 25Rivero
  • 26Esquerdo
  • 27Koindredi
  • 31Molina
  • 37Blanco
Referee:
Ricardo de Burgos Bengoetxea

Match Stats

Home TeamAtl MadridAway TeamValencia
Possession
Home49%
Away51%
Shots
Home13
Away5
Shots on Target
Home4
Away4
Corners
Home6
Away2
Fouls
Home10
Away13

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Foul by Thierry Correia (Valencia).

  2. Post update

    Thomas Lemar (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  3. Post update

    Foul by José Gayà (Valencia).

  4. Post update

    Koke (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  5. Booking

    Stefan Savic (Atlético de Madrid) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Stefan Savic (Atlético de Madrid).

  7. Post update

    Gonçalo Guedes (Valencia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Substitution

    Substitution, Atlético de Madrid. Geoffrey Kondogbia replaces Marcos Llorente.

  9. Post update

    Hugo Guillamón (Valencia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Marcos Llorente (Atlético de Madrid).

  11. Goal!

    Goal! Atlético de Madrid 3, Valencia 1. Ángel Correa (Atlético de Madrid) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Marcos Llorente.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Thierry Correia (Valencia).

  13. Post update

    Thomas Lemar (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  14. Post update

    Attempt saved. Maxi Gómez (Valencia) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Thierry Correia.

  15. Post update

    Attempt missed. Marcos Llorente (Atlético de Madrid) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Ángel Correa.

  16. Post update

    Attempt missed. Gonçalo Guedes (Valencia) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Thierry Correia.

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Atlético de Madrid. Ángel Correa replaces João Félix.

  18. Post update

    Mario Hermoso (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Maxi Gómez (Valencia).

  20. Post update

    Corner, Valencia. Conceded by Renan Lodi.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 24th January 2021

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Atl Madrid1815213682847
2Real Madrid19124334161840
3Barcelona19114439172237
4Sevilla19113526161036
5Villarreal2081022819934
6Real Sociedad2087531181331
7Granada208482434-1028
8Real Betis208392634-827
9Celta Vigo206682431-724
10Cádiz206681727-1024
11Levante195862728-123
12Getafe186571618-223
13Ath Bilbao186392122-121
14Valencia204882629-320
15Eibar204881721-420
16Real Valladolid204882029-920
17Osasuna204791929-1019
18Alavés2046101829-1118
19Elche183871625-917
20Huesca2011091429-1513
View full Spanish La Liga table

