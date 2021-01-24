Atlético Madrid v Valencia

Foul by Thierry Correia (Valencia).
Line-ups
Atl Madrid
Formation 3-1-4-2
- 13Oblak
- 15SavicBooked at 76mins
- 2Giménez
- 22Hermoso
- 6Koke
- 24VrsaljkoBooked at 30minsSubstituted forLodi dos Santosat 45'minutes
- 14LlorenteSubstituted forKondogbiaat 75'minutes
- 11Lemar
- 21Carrasco
- 9Suárez
- 7SequeiraSubstituted forCorreaat 62'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Grbic
- 4Kondogbia
- 5Torreira
- 8Saúl
- 10Correa
- 12Lodi dos Santos
- 16Herrera
- 18Felipe
- 19Dembele
- 20Machín Pérez
- 31San Román
Valencia
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Doménech
- 2Correia
- 12DiakhabySubstituted forGuillamónat 47'minutes
- 5Gabriel
- 14Gayà
- 30Musah
- 8Soler
- 19Racic
- 17CheryshevSubstituted forGonçalo Guedesat 58'minutes
- 22Gómez
- 21Vallejo Galván
Substitutes
- 3Latorre
- 7Gonçalo Guedes
- 9Gameiro
- 11Sobrino
- 15Guillamón
- 20Lee
- 23Remeseiro Salgueiro
- 25Rivero
- 26Esquerdo
- 27Koindredi
- 31Molina
- 37Blanco
- Referee:
- Ricardo de Burgos Bengoetxea
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home49%
- Away51%
- Shots
- Home13
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away4
- Corners
- Home6
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away13
Live Text
Post update
Post update
Thomas Lemar (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by José Gayà (Valencia).
Post update
Koke (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Booking
Stefan Savic (Atlético de Madrid) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Stefan Savic (Atlético de Madrid).
Post update
Gonçalo Guedes (Valencia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Atlético de Madrid. Geoffrey Kondogbia replaces Marcos Llorente.
Post update
Hugo Guillamón (Valencia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Marcos Llorente (Atlético de Madrid).
Goal!
Goal! Atlético de Madrid 3, Valencia 1. Ángel Correa (Atlético de Madrid) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Marcos Llorente.
Post update
Foul by Thierry Correia (Valencia).
Post update
Thomas Lemar (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Attempt saved. Maxi Gómez (Valencia) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Thierry Correia.
Post update
Attempt missed. Marcos Llorente (Atlético de Madrid) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Ángel Correa.
Post update
Attempt missed. Gonçalo Guedes (Valencia) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Thierry Correia.
Substitution
Substitution, Atlético de Madrid. Ángel Correa replaces João Félix.
Post update
Mario Hermoso (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Maxi Gómez (Valencia).
Post update
Corner, Valencia. Conceded by Renan Lodi.