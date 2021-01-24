Italian Serie A
JuventusJuventus1BolognaBologna0

Juventus v Bologna

Italian Serie A

Line-ups

Juventus

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Szczesny
  • 16Ju Cuadrado
  • 19Bonucci
  • 3Chiellini
  • 13Danilo
  • 14McKennie
  • 5Arthur
  • 30Bentancur
  • 33Bernardeschi
  • 44KulusevskiBooked at 21mins
  • 7Cristiano Ronaldo

Substitutes

  • 4de Ligt
  • 8Ramsey
  • 9Morata
  • 22Chiesa
  • 25Rabiot
  • 28Demiral
  • 31Pinsoglio
  • 36Di Pardo
  • 37Dragusin
  • 38Frabotta
  • 41Fagioli
  • 77Buffon

Bologna

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 28Skorupski
  • 29De Silvestri
  • 23Larangeira
  • 14Tomiyasu
  • 35Dijks
  • 32Svanberg
  • 30Schouten
  • 7Orsolini
  • 21Soriano
  • 55VignatoBooked at 14mins
  • 99Barrow

Substitutes

  • 1da Costa Júnior
  • 3Hickey
  • 5Soumaoro
  • 6Paz
  • 8Domínguez
  • 10Sansone
  • 11Skov Olsen
  • 16Poli
  • 18Baldursson
  • 20Breza
  • 24Palacio
Referee:
Juan Luca Sacchi

Match Stats

Home TeamJuventusAway TeamBologna
Possession
Home51%
Away49%
Shots
Home11
Away3
Shots on Target
Home4
Away0
Corners
Home2
Away1
Fouls
Home6
Away10

Live Text

  1. Half Time

    First Half ends, Juventus 1, Bologna 0.

  2. Post update

    Foul by Dejan Kulusevski (Juventus).

  3. Post update

    Takehiro Tomiyasu (Bologna) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Weston McKennie (Juventus).

  5. Post update

    Mitchell Dijks (Bologna) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Post update

    Arthur (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Mattias Svanberg (Bologna).

  8. Post update

    Hand ball by Leonardo Bonucci (Juventus).

  9. Post update

    Attempt missed. Weston McKennie (Juventus) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Federico Bernardeschi with a cross following a corner.

  10. Post update

    Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Lukasz Skorupski.

  11. Post update

    Attempt missed. Roberto Soriano (Bologna) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Riccardo Orsolini.

  12. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Dejan Kulusevski.

  13. Post update

    Attempt missed. Juan Cuadrado (Juventus) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Arthur following a fast break.

  14. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Danilo (Juventus) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Arthur.

  15. Post update

    Attempt saved. Federico Bernardeschi (Juventus) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Arthur.

  16. Post update

    Attempt saved. Federico Bernardeschi (Juventus) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  17. Post update

    Attempt saved. Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Weston McKennie.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Federico Bernardeschi (Juventus).

  19. Post update

    Danilo (Bologna) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  20. Post update

    Weston McKennie (Juventus) wins a free kick on the right wing.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1AC Milan19134239221743
2Inter Milan19125245232241
3Roma1911444132937
4Juventus18106236181836
5Atalanta19106344232136
6Napoli17111540162434
7Lazio189453025531
8Sassuolo188643127430
9Hellas Verona187652217527
10Sampdoria187292829-123
11Benevento196492336-1322
12Fiorentina195682030-1021
13Bologna195592432-820
14Udinese194692028-818
15Spezia194692636-1018
16Genoa183691830-1215
17Cagliari1835102336-1314
18Torino192892837-914
19Parma182791434-2013
20Crotone1933132243-2112
View full Italian Serie A table

