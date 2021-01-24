Juventus v Bologna

First Half ends, Juventus 1, Bologna 0.
Line-ups
Juventus
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Szczesny
- 16Ju Cuadrado
- 19Bonucci
- 3Chiellini
- 13Danilo
- 14McKennie
- 5Arthur
- 30Bentancur
- 33Bernardeschi
- 44KulusevskiBooked at 21mins
- 7Cristiano Ronaldo
Substitutes
- 4de Ligt
- 8Ramsey
- 9Morata
- 22Chiesa
- 25Rabiot
- 28Demiral
- 31Pinsoglio
- 36Di Pardo
- 37Dragusin
- 38Frabotta
- 41Fagioli
- 77Buffon
Bologna
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 28Skorupski
- 29De Silvestri
- 23Larangeira
- 14Tomiyasu
- 35Dijks
- 32Svanberg
- 30Schouten
- 7Orsolini
- 21Soriano
- 55VignatoBooked at 14mins
- 99Barrow
Substitutes
- 1da Costa Júnior
- 3Hickey
- 5Soumaoro
- 6Paz
- 8Domínguez
- 10Sansone
- 11Skov Olsen
- 16Poli
- 18Baldursson
- 20Breza
- 24Palacio
- Referee:
- Juan Luca Sacchi
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home51%
- Away49%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away0
- Corners
- Home2
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away10
Live Text
Half Time
Post update
Foul by Dejan Kulusevski (Juventus).
Post update
Takehiro Tomiyasu (Bologna) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Weston McKennie (Juventus).
Post update
Mitchell Dijks (Bologna) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Arthur (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Mattias Svanberg (Bologna).
Post update
Hand ball by Leonardo Bonucci (Juventus).
Post update
Attempt missed. Weston McKennie (Juventus) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Federico Bernardeschi with a cross following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Lukasz Skorupski.
Post update
Attempt missed. Roberto Soriano (Bologna) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Riccardo Orsolini.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Dejan Kulusevski.
Post update
Attempt missed. Juan Cuadrado (Juventus) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Arthur following a fast break.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Danilo (Juventus) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Arthur.
Post update
Attempt saved. Federico Bernardeschi (Juventus) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Arthur.
Post update
Attempt saved. Federico Bernardeschi (Juventus) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Post update
Attempt saved. Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Weston McKennie.
Post update
Foul by Federico Bernardeschi (Juventus).
Post update
Danilo (Bologna) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Weston McKennie (Juventus) wins a free kick on the right wing.