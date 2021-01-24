German Bundesliga
SchalkeFC Schalke 040Bayern MunichBayern Munich4

Schalke 04 0-4 Bayern Munich: Lewandowski scores for eighth league game in a row

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Robert Lewandowski scores for Bayern Munich
Lewandowski has scored 23 league goals this season

Bayern Munich moved seven points clear at the top of the Bundesliga after a convincing 4-0 win at Schalke 04.

A Thomas Muller header put Bayern in front before Lewandowski fired in from a tight angle as he scored for the eighth league game in a row.

Another Muller header and a long range David Alaba shot completed the win.

"I am not totally satisfied. We scored four goals but I could see that at times we could improve our possession game," said Bayern boss Hansi Flick.

"We sometimes play too fast, sometimes too slow, sometimes with too much risk. There is lost possession which we can avoid."

Bayern midfielder Joshua Kimmich registered three assists in the game, while keeper Manuel Neuer kept his 197th clean sheet in the Bundesliga to set a new league record.

The win helped Bayern, who are going for a ninth title in a row, extend their lead at the top of the table after second-placed RB Leipzig were beaten 3-2 by Mainz a day earlier.

Line-ups

Schalke

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Fährmann
  • 31Becker
  • 4Kabak
  • 5NastasicBooked at 80mins
  • 24Oczipka
  • 17Stambouli
  • 8Serdar
  • 9Raman
  • 7Uth
  • 25HaritSubstituted forSchöpfat 72'minutes
  • 43HoppeSubstituted forBoujellabat 72'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Mendyl
  • 6Mascarell
  • 16Boujellab
  • 28Schöpf
  • 33Thiaw
  • 34Langer
  • 37Mercan
  • 40Bozdogan

Bayern Munich

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Neuer
  • 4Süle
  • 17BoatengBooked at 84mins
  • 27Alaba
  • 19DaviesSubstituted forHernándezat 68'minutes
  • 6Kimmich
  • 18Goretzka
  • 10SanéSubstituted forComanat 64'minutes
  • 25Müller
  • 7GnabrySubstituted forMusialaat 64'minutes
  • 9LewandowskiSubstituted forChoupo-Motingat 80'minutes

Substitutes

  • 5Pavard
  • 11Douglas Costa
  • 13Choupo-Moting
  • 21Hernández
  • 22Roca
  • 29Coman
  • 35Nübel
  • 42Musiala
Referee:
Sascha Stegemann

Match Stats

Home TeamSchalkeAway TeamBayern Munich
Possession
Home40%
Away60%
Shots
Home13
Away31
Shots on Target
Home3
Away13
Corners
Home3
Away7
Fouls
Home5
Away9

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, FC Schalke 04 0, FC Bayern München 4.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, FC Schalke 04 0, FC Bayern München 4.

  3. Goal!

    Goal! FC Schalke 04 0, FC Bayern München 4. David Alaba (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from more than 35 yards to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Kingsley Coman.

  4. Goal!

    Goal! FC Schalke 04 0, FC Bayern München 3. Thomas Müller (FC Bayern München) header from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Joshua Kimmich with a cross following a set piece situation.

  5. Post update

    Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Matija Nastasic (FC Schalke 04).

  7. Post update

    Attempt saved. Kingsley Coman (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Thomas Müller.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Jamal Musiala (FC Bayern München).

  9. Post update

    Mark Uth (FC Schalke 04) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Post update

    Attempt saved. Jamal Musiala (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting.

  11. Booking

    Jérôme Boateng (FC Bayern München) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Jérôme Boateng (FC Bayern München).

  13. Post update

    Benito Raman (FC Schalke 04) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  14. Post update

    Attempt missed. Joshua Kimmich (FC Bayern München) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Lucas Hernández with a cross following a corner.

  15. Post update

    Offside, FC Schalke 04. Mark Uth tries a through ball, but Benito Raman is caught offside.

  16. Post update

    Attempt saved. Leon Goretzka (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from very close range is saved in the centre of the goal.

  17. Post update

    Attempt saved. Leon Goretzka (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from very close range is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Joshua Kimmich with a cross.

  18. Post update

    Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Ozan Kabak.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, FC Bayern München. Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting replaces Robert Lewandowski.

  20. Booking

    Matija Nastasic (FC Schalke 04) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Page 1 of 5
Navigate to the last page

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 24th January 2021

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bayern Munich18133253252842
2RB Leipzig18105331171435
3B Leverkusen1895432181432
4Wolfsburg188822719832
5B Mgladbach188733528731
6Frankfurt187923527830
7B Dortmund189273526929
8Union Berlin1877433231028
9Freiburg187653329427
10Stuttgart185763329422
11Hoffenheim186482830-222
12Augsburg186481927-822
13Werder Bremen185672326-321
14Hertha Berlin184592432-817
15Arminia Bielefeld1852111429-1517
16Köln183691531-1615
17Mainz1824121838-2010
18Schalke1814131448-347
View full German Bundesliga table

Top Stories