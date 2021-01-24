Match ends, FC Schalke 04 0, FC Bayern München 4.
Bayern Munich moved seven points clear at the top of the Bundesliga after a convincing 4-0 win at Schalke 04.
A Thomas Muller header put Bayern in front before Lewandowski fired in from a tight angle as he scored for the eighth league game in a row.
Another Muller header and a long range David Alaba shot completed the win.
"I am not totally satisfied. We scored four goals but I could see that at times we could improve our possession game," said Bayern boss Hansi Flick.
"We sometimes play too fast, sometimes too slow, sometimes with too much risk. There is lost possession which we can avoid."
Bayern midfielder Joshua Kimmich registered three assists in the game, while keeper Manuel Neuer kept his 197th clean sheet in the Bundesliga to set a new league record.
The win helped Bayern, who are going for a ninth title in a row, extend their lead at the top of the table after second-placed RB Leipzig were beaten 3-2 by Mainz a day earlier.
Line-ups
Schalke
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Fährmann
- 31Becker
- 4Kabak
- 5NastasicBooked at 80mins
- 24Oczipka
- 17Stambouli
- 8Serdar
- 9Raman
- 7Uth
- 25HaritSubstituted forSchöpfat 72'minutes
- 43HoppeSubstituted forBoujellabat 72'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Mendyl
- 6Mascarell
- 16Boujellab
- 28Schöpf
- 33Thiaw
- 34Langer
- 37Mercan
- 40Bozdogan
Bayern Munich
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Neuer
- 4Süle
- 17BoatengBooked at 84mins
- 27Alaba
- 19DaviesSubstituted forHernándezat 68'minutes
- 6Kimmich
- 18Goretzka
- 10SanéSubstituted forComanat 64'minutes
- 25Müller
- 7GnabrySubstituted forMusialaat 64'minutes
- 9LewandowskiSubstituted forChoupo-Motingat 80'minutes
Substitutes
- 5Pavard
- 11Douglas Costa
- 13Choupo-Moting
- 21Hernández
- 22Roca
- 29Coman
- 35Nübel
- 42Musiala
- Referee:
- Sascha Stegemann
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home40%
- Away60%
- Shots
- Home13
- Away31
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away13
- Corners
- Home3
- Away7
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away9
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, FC Schalke 04 0, FC Bayern München 4.
Goal!
Goal! FC Schalke 04 0, FC Bayern München 4. David Alaba (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from more than 35 yards to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Kingsley Coman.
Goal!
Goal! FC Schalke 04 0, FC Bayern München 3. Thomas Müller (FC Bayern München) header from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Joshua Kimmich with a cross following a set piece situation.
Post update
Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Matija Nastasic (FC Schalke 04).
Post update
Attempt saved. Kingsley Coman (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Thomas Müller.
Post update
Foul by Jamal Musiala (FC Bayern München).
Post update
Mark Uth (FC Schalke 04) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt saved. Jamal Musiala (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting.
Booking
Jérôme Boateng (FC Bayern München) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Jérôme Boateng (FC Bayern München).
Post update
Benito Raman (FC Schalke 04) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Attempt missed. Joshua Kimmich (FC Bayern München) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Lucas Hernández with a cross following a corner.
Post update
Offside, FC Schalke 04. Mark Uth tries a through ball, but Benito Raman is caught offside.
Post update
Attempt saved. Leon Goretzka (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from very close range is saved in the centre of the goal.
Post update
Attempt saved. Leon Goretzka (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from very close range is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Joshua Kimmich with a cross.
Post update
Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Ozan Kabak.
Substitution
Substitution, FC Bayern München. Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting replaces Robert Lewandowski.
Booking
Matija Nastasic (FC Schalke 04) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.