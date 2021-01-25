Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Celtic will not make any move to tempt Rafa Benitez to Glasgow until a decision is made over Neil Lennon's future at the club. (Daily Record) external-link

Rangers have arranged a three-year pre-contract deal with Scott Wright and are expected to re-open talks with Aberdeen to get an immediate deal done before the transfer deadline. (Daily Record) external-link

Manager Steven Gerrard has not given up hope that Rangers fans will be allowed back into Ibrox in time to see his team crowned champions. (Daily Mail) external-link

St Johnstone are set to sign Rangers winger Glenn Middleton on loan for the rest of the season. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Livingston striker Scott Robinson urges the Scottish FA to approve David Martindale following yesterday's League Cup semi-final victory as his manager admits the team's fantastic form will have no bearing on Tuesday's fit and proper hearing. (Scotsman) external-link

Aberdeen forward Ryan Hedges says manager Derek McInnes has challenged his players to use the next five Premiership games to cement third place and put pressure on second-placed Celtic. (Daily Record) external-link

Hibernian playmaker Scott Allan is delighted to be back playing after a five-month absence but admits critics are right to have a go at the team following Saturday's League Cup semi-final defeat to St Johnstone. (Scotsman) external-link

Dundee United owner Mark Ogren has questioned the merits of football continuing during the coronavirus pandemic, according to the club's sporting director Tony Asghar. (Courier) external-link

Nathan Patterson says a loan move is not something he has considered as the teenager enjoys his role as deputy to Rangers captain James Tavernier. (Herald) external-link