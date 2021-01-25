Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Aberdeen, Rafa Benitez, St Johnstone, Livingston, Hibernian, Dundee Utd
Celtic will not make any move to tempt Rafa Benitez to Glasgow until a decision is made over Neil Lennon's future at the club. (Daily Record)
Rangers have arranged a three-year pre-contract deal with Scott Wright and are expected to re-open talks with Aberdeen to get an immediate deal done before the transfer deadline. (Daily Record)
Manager Steven Gerrard has not given up hope that Rangers fans will be allowed back into Ibrox in time to see his team crowned champions. (Daily Mail)
St Johnstone are set to sign Rangers winger Glenn Middleton on loan for the rest of the season. (Scottish Sun)
Livingston striker Scott Robinson urges the Scottish FA to approve David Martindale following yesterday's League Cup semi-final victory as his manager admits the team's fantastic form will have no bearing on Tuesday's fit and proper hearing. (Scotsman)
Aberdeen forward Ryan Hedges says manager Derek McInnes has challenged his players to use the next five Premiership games to cement third place and put pressure on second-placed Celtic. (Daily Record)
Hibernian playmaker Scott Allan is delighted to be back playing after a five-month absence but admits critics are right to have a go at the team following Saturday's League Cup semi-final defeat to St Johnstone. (Scotsman)
Dundee United owner Mark Ogren has questioned the merits of football continuing during the coronavirus pandemic, according to the club's sporting director Tony Asghar. (Courier)
Nathan Patterson says a loan move is not something he has considered as the teenager enjoys his role as deputy to Rangers captain James Tavernier. (Herald)
Norwegian teenager Leo Hjelde hopes to use his loan spell with Ross County to stake a claim for Celtic's first team next season. (Press & Journal)