Frank Lampard: Chelsea sack head coach after 18 months in charge

Chelsea have sacked head coach Frank Lampard after 18 months in charge.

Former Chelsea midfielder Lampard, 42, leaves with the club ninth in the Premier League table after last week's defeat at Leicester City, having won once in their past five league matches.

His final game in charge was Sunday's 3-1 FA Cup fourth round win against Championship side Luton.

Lampard was appointed on a three-year contract when he replaced Maurizio Sarri at Stamford Bridge in July 2019.

He guided them to fourth place and the FA Cup final in his first season in charge, and a 3-1 win against Leeds at the start of December put the club top of the Premier League.

However, the Blues have suffered five defeats in their past eight league games, as many as they had in their previous 23.

In a statement, Chelsea said: "This has been a very difficult decision, and not one that the owner and the board have taken lightly.

"We are grateful to Frank for what he has achieved in his time as head coach of the club. However, recent results and performances have not met the club's expectations, leaving the club mid-table without any clear path to sustained improvement.

"There can never be a good time to part ways with a club legend such as Frank, but after lengthy deliberation and consideration it was decided a change is needed now to give the club time to improve performances and results this season."

Owner Roman Abramovich said Lampard's status as an "important icon" of the club "remains undiminished" despite his dismissal.

"This was a very difficult decision for the club, not least because I have an excellent personal relationship with Frank and I have the utmost respect for him," said Abramovich.

"He is a man of great integrity and has the highest of work ethics. However, under current circumstances we believe it is best to change managers."

Chelsea's past eight Premier League results
DateScoreResult
12 DecemberEverton 1-0 ChelseaL
15 DecemberWolves 2-1 ChelseaL
21 DecemberChelsea 3-0 West HamW
26 DecemberArsenal 3-1 ChelseaL
28 DecemberChelsea 1-1 Aston VillaD
3 JanuaryChelsea 1-3 Man CityL
16 JanuaryFulham 0-1 ChelseaW
19 JanuaryLeicester 2-0 ChelseaL

Lampard did not sign a single player during his first season as the club were operating under a transfer embargo, but spent more than £200m on seven major signings last summer, including £45m on Leicester's Ben Chilwell and £71m on midfielder Kai Havertz from Bayer Leverkusen.

It is the most Chelsea have spent in one summer, eclipsing the £186m they invested at the start of the 2017-18 season.

Lampard is Chelsea's all-time record scorer, with 211 goals for the club between 2001 and 2014, and is also joint-seventh on the list of England players with the most caps, having made 106 appearances for his country over 15 years from 1999.

During his 13 seasons as a player at Stamford Bridge, he made 648 appearances and won 11 major trophies - including four Premier League titles and the 2012 Champions League.

His first managerial posting was at Derby. In his one season in charge, they reached the Championship play-off final, where they lost to Aston Villa.

Lampard became the 10th full-time manager appointed by Abramovich since the billionaire bought the club in 2003.

According to football finance journalist Kieran Maguire, Abramovich has spent £110m on sacking managers before Lampard's dismissal.

Having finished with 66 points last season after 20 wins and 12 defeats, Chelsea have lost six times in their opening 19 league games this season.

Lampard's points-per-game average of 1.67 is the lowest of any permanent Chelsea manager in the Premier League. During the Abramovich era, only Andre Villas-Boas (47.5%) has a worse win rate than Lampard's 52.4%, in all competitions amongst permanent Chelsea bosses.

In contrast, Jose Mourinho's win rate in all competitions during his first spell in charge was 67.03%, while Antonio Conte, Maurizio Sarri, Avram Grant, Carlo Ancelotti and Claudio Ranieri all had win rates over 60%.

  • By 2028 you'll never be more than 2 socially distanced meters from an Ex-Chelsea manager.

    • Pablo983 replied:
      Is that gas meters or electric?

  • WOW!! Why don't they stick and back a manager. Worked with Klopp, appears to be working with OGS - they just want to buy instant success

    • valleyboy replied:
      Abramovich is a ruthless owner..
      His past as proven that..

  • Terrible decision. I have been a Chelsea fan since 1969 and I am disappointed to hear this!

  • Even as a Spurs fan, thats harsh! Give the lad time, Rome wasn't build in a day.

    • foxyrod replied:
      nor was roma

  • Oligarch gets bored. The only things that are certain in life: death, taxes and a premature sacking at Chelski.

    They really are the most plastic club in Britain, with a scouting team who get cat fished by YouTube videos - see Kepa, Werner and Havertz.

    Frank never had a chance.

    • The Muffin Man replied:
      RIP FRANK

  • Big Fat Sam must be seething.
    If he’d only waited...

    • Mr Brittas replied:
      Don't worry, Steve Bruce will be available soon

  • As a Chelsea ST Holder, I'm disgusted with the club's handling of the managerial situation ONCE AGAIN. I accept that results haven't been favourable in recent weeks, but there's not a single club in the Premier League who hasn't had a blip this season. Roman's ruthlessness is set to cost us a promising young manager and a Chelsea legend. Shame on you, Roman!

    • Gazzinder replied:
      You take the oligarch's shilling, you play along to an oligarch's tune.

  • That's pretty disgusting to be honest.

    • theprowerwins replied:
      Lampard isn’t up to it. Only got the job because of his history at the club

  • Appointing someone who spent a season at Derby and failed to get them out the championship was a desperate move. Chelsea fans seemed to be permanently blinkered by Lampard's playing career to see what a bad appointment it was in the first place.

    • PsychLove replied:
      Well he did brilliant last season getting them to top 4 and the FA cup final whilst making academy products first team regulars. This season has been poor though.

  • Nice guy - out of his depth and swimming in a shark infested pool. As a Liverpool fan, he was a constant thorn in our side but a great player. I wish him well !

    • Celts replied:
      I wouldn't say out of his depth. Last season he got them top 4 despite having a transfer ban and selling his best player (Hazard).

      This season hasn't gone as well but he deserved a bit more time to sort things out.

  • Absolute insanity. Why don't managers have the time they need?

    It's not like Chelsea are in a relegation zone.

    Beats me how such people with massive money can make the worst of every situation. Maybe because they didn't earn it so they just don't care

    • The Heath Family replied:
      i agree, that's what i told Chelsea supporters friends, i think all chairperson should gives managers' time to build the teams, that why Chelsea haven't been success lastly because they kept sack manager!!

  • To be fair, it's not that bad! They are only 5 points from CL places, still in the FA cup, still in the Champions League. Loads of new players struggling to settle whilst also bringing in loads of youth players.

    Feels a bit harsh on Lampard, but that's the Chelsea way I guess.

    He only has himself to blame taking this job on, he knew the risks.

    • Chippelsea replied:
      I agree and the 2 things most miss are the team often appear under prepared and too many players start walking 2/3 way through the game and nothings seems to happen. Not tough enough and kept trying to make people happy.

  • I wonder if that's why Benetez quit China?

    • marc replied:
      Tuchel in by the end of the day.

  • Why they took him on without experience or success is beyond me.

    • Peekay replied:
      Because no one else would take the job with a transfer ban. He did very well but something has gone wrong this season.

  • That's crazy. He did so well last year and although there have been some bumps in the road ( big potholes), they should give him the whole season.

  • Wow. Brutal by Abramovich. I know he's not been doing that well but whats the point in anyone taking the job?
    Payout if sacked I suppose.

  • Can't feel happy about this whether it's the right decision or not. You'll always be a legend to us Chelsea fans, Frank.

    • MattySW replied:
      Neither can I, right decision or not I can't be happy whether its the right decision, or not, can I....or can't I?

  • Bar the fat money on offer, who in their right mind would want to manage Chelsea with a loose cannon like Abramovich at the top of the tree?

    • AG replied:
      You said, big money, good squad so little to lose. If it doesn’t go well you still bank a fortune and don’t have to scrap to the end of your contract when the players down tools and/or consistently underperform. Benitez doesn’t mind doing short term stints, assume he will be the new manager

  • Gutted for him. Chelsea messed up buy buying too many players. He's a brilliant guy, he'll either flourish again after learning the game or become a top pundit.

    • seldomwrong replied:
      Pundit

  • EIGHTEEN Managers in EIGHTEEN Years.

    Joke Club.

    Money But No History.

    • RIPfootball replied:
      Yeah 116 years = no history, joke comment.

