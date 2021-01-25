Glenn Middleton: St Johnstone sign Rangers winger on loan
Last updated on
Rangers winger Glenn Middleton has joined Scottish Premiership rivals St Johnstone on loan for the remainder of the season.
The 21-year-old moved to Ibrox in 2018 but has made just one appearance as a substitute this season.
He scored five goals in 27 appearances during his first year at Ibrox.
Middleton, capped 15 times for Scotland at under-21 level, had loan spells with Hibernian and Bradford City last season.
